It would make sense a staple of Porterville for decades would partner with the new Eagle Mountain Casino.
It was announced on Wednesday J & R Meat Company will provide meat products and stakes from Harris Ranch to restaurants at the relocated Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport, including the River Steakhouse.
So J & R Meat Company has become the meat distributor for Eagle Mountain Casino. J & R Meat Company has been in business in Porterville since 1980.
“The relationship with Eagle Mountain Casino has come full circle,” said Shelley Cumming in a press release from Eagle Mountain Casino. Cumming took over ownership of J & R Meat Company last year along with her husband Sean and other partners.
“When we purchased the business, we talked about potential future customers, and I had some friends that were part of the Tule River Tribe who mentioned the needs of the casino,” Cumming said.
As a result Sean and Shelley reached out and built a relationship with Eagle Mountain Casino.
“Growing up here and knowing a lot of the people in the Tule River Tribe, it’s exciting to be able to service them in this new experience they have built from the ground up,” said Cumming.
“I am very passionate about supporting local businesses, local communities, and family agriculture,” Cumming said. “My philosophy on supporting locally raised and harvested beef is no different.
“Harris Ranch Beef Company is a true California Grown and Processed Beef Program that shares our commitment to exceedingly high quality. As a family-owned and operated business here in the agricultural heart of the central valley, Harris Ranch aligns well with our support local philosophy. Harris Ranch Beef is a staple at J & R Meat Company and makes for a solid foundation of consistent, high-quality products.”
Cumming also commented on the new location. “The new property is amazing, and the state-of-the-art technology that they have implemented in the casino is incredible,” Cumming said. “From the outsider’s perspective, getting to learn what goes into the building of the project from a design standpoint, it was an incredible experience to check it out.
Cumming added those who dine at Eagle Mountain can count on J & R Meat's quality. “Steak products from JR Meats will retain the consistent quality for Eagle Mountain Casino’s new property, and we will exceed any expectation,” Cumming said.
Eagle Mountain Casino at its current location has been closed indefinitely due to the flooding and the limited access to the casino. No official opening has been announced for the new location. It's hoped the new location can open sometime this spring.
J & R Meat joins Stafford's Chocolates as another Porterville business that has partnered with Eagle Mountain Casino as Stafford's Chocolates products will also be available at the new location.