t's time for the fair. Finally.
After more than two years the Porterville Fair returns and while it is scaled back, the fair returns this year with its Ride and Dine event.
“It's on a smaller scale,” Porterville Fair Manager Susie Godfrey said. But Godfrey said all of the rides and all of the food that's always been offered at the fair will be offered at this year's event which runs Thursday through Sunday.
Butler Amusements is providing the rides, games and concessions for the fair. There will also be local vendors providing attractions, booths and food. “We do have several local vendors,” Godfrey said.
Presale ride wristbands can now be purchased through Thursday for $24 at both Bank of the Sierra branches, Town and Country Market, Vallarta Market Shopping Center, Grocery Outlet and Evans Feed and Livestock Supply. Wristbands for rides will go on sale at the fair after 4 p.m. Thursday for $29.
Godfrey won't know for sure how the presale wristband sales are going until the Thursday but she believes they're going well. “We're getting a lot of questions about them and where they can be purchased,” she said. “That's a good sign.
Admission to the fair is $5 for ages 6 and older and free for ages 5 and under. Parking is also $5. Tickets for the fair that were sold two years ago will be honored. Those with questions can call 559-781-6582.
The schedule for the fair will be 4 to 11 p.m Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Throughout the entire time at the fair the Butler Amusements Main Midway featuring rides, attractions, games, Kiddie Land, food and commercial vendors will be featured. Beer and wine will also be sold at the Eagles Lodge Beer Garden.
“Everything's going well,” said Godfrey about preparation for the fair. “Everything's dropping into place. We're very excited. We wanted to do this.”
The timing of the fair has been questioned, Godfrey said. “Why are we doing this in July,” she said about the question that has been asked.
The main reason why is that's when Butler Amusements is available to provide its rides. “It's a routing thing,” Godfrey said. “We decided, 'let's do this.'”
Another heat wave will arrive just in time for the fair on Thursday as temperatures throughout the duration of the fair will hover in the 105-110 range.
But there will be misters in the dining area and as much shaded area as possible provided to make those at the fair as comfortable as possible. And on Friday, Saturday and Sunday the fair will feature a DJ.
And there will be two water attractions for those looking to cool off, including water wars in which participants can catapult balloons at one another.
Other attractions will include face painting and a booth featuring dinosaurs, dinosaur kingdom.