Breakfast also provided after graduation
The Knights of Harmony Magnet Academy wrapped their senior year and high school careers with one last trip through the campus parking lot for Friday’s Class of 2020 drive-thru graduation.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to have a ceremony of some sort for them to remember their high school years by,” HMA principal Jeff Brown said. “As they transition, that’s really the key for me, they’re going to have greater and greater challenges in their life; so hopefully we’ve prepared them for that and they’ll take advantage of every opportunity.”
Graduates hopped out of their decorated vehicles and walked down a red carpet as their names were called while their families filmed safely from their vehicles.
After their pictures were taken, graduates were treated to a to-go breakfast of pancakes, eggs and bacon, courtesy of their parents and Cafe 12:2.
“Our parents wanted to put together a little something for them,” Brown said. “Give them a little — it’s not a last rites meal or anything — but it might be something they’ll enjoy as they go back to their homes.”
It wasn’t the graduation students had expected at the beginning of the year, but in the end they were thankful to have the moment to share with their families.
“It’s amazing to have all this support,” HMA class president Zack Aqra said. “I wouldn’t have gotten where I am today without them so I’m really excited.”
Some had fun with the event by arriving in a party bus or a limo, but most showed enthusiasm by decorating their vehicles with balloons, posters, banners and more.
One student’s van was decorated like the Super Mario Bros. video game series with one side of the van reading “NEXT LEVEL HERE I COME!”
Another student had a poster board of her “Master Plan. Step one was checked off and read, “Graduate”. Step two, “TAKE OVER THE WORLD” was still unchecked.
Harmony’s seven valedictorians — Lauren Leyva, Christopher Rodriguez Escamilla, Gabriel Ramos, Heriberto Vasquez, Juan Manuel Ramirez Leon, Meera Kashyap and Neeha Reedy — along with Aqra and Brown all recorded their customary speeches last week. The speeches will be delivered Friday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m. via Porterville Unified School District’s YouTube.