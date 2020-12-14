Last week the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney approved the fee-to-trust application for the for the Tule River Indian Tribe to relocate Eagle Mountain Casino to Porterville.
The fee-to-trust application was the final step in the process and now clears the way for the relocated Eagle Mountain Casino to be built on a 40-acre site on Tule River Tribe land near the Porterville Airport. As part of the process the Department of Interior also approved the Tribal State Compact between the state and the Tule River Tribe, which took effect on December 11.
The Tule River Tribe submitted its fee-to-trust application in September 2016 and has spent 20 years preparing for the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino.
With the approval of the fee-to-trust and the Tribal State Compact, the Tribe can now break ground on the project.
“Once completed, the Tule River Indian Tribe’s proposed casino project will bring much-needed increased revenue and jobs to its members and the surrounding area,” said Sweeney. “We continue to support all tribes in their efforts to strengthen their economies, which also brings benefits that extend far beyond their borders. The positive cooperation demonstrated by tribal, state and local officials has helped with moving the Tule River Tribe’s casino project forward, and I congratulate them on taking this opportunity to increase the economic activity in their region.”
The Tule River Tribe is relocating and expanding the casino to increase tribal revenue for tribal government services, to build new tribal housing and creating jobs for Tribal members and the county during both the construction and operation phases of the project.
The Tribe will also construct a water reclamation facility in Porterville to improve the city’s water supply. The relocation will allow The Tribe to use its limited water supply more efficiently as well. The Tribe plans to use its current casino location for government services once the new casino is completed.
“This decision will allow the Tribe to relocate our existing casino to the City of Porterville so that we may use our limited water supply to provide critical housing to our tribal members and continue to improve the general welfare of our tribal members,” the Tule River Tribe stated in a released statement. “We are grateful to the Office of Indian Gaming, the BIA Regional Office and the Assistant Secretary’s office for their service to Indian Country and for helping us create much needed jobs and provide opportunities for the local community.”
In August, the Tribe obtained the final approvals needed from state to authorize the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino, including the Governor’s concurrence with the BIA’s determination to place the 40 acres into trust, the Governor’s execution of the Tribal-State Compact, and the State Legislature’s ratification of the Compact.
It;s estimated the annual net economic impact for Tulare County from the new casino will be $103.6 million in direct revenue, $19.3 million in indirect revenue, and $14.8 million in revenue from employee spending.
“These approvals represent the culmination of decades of hard work and perseverance and we are pleased that the Governor recognized the substantial benefits of the project for the community,”noted Tribal Chairman Neil Peyron. “We appreciate all of the support we have received and are proud of our rewarding partnerships with the City of Porterville, Tulare County and the State of California — each of which was critical in making the relocation project a reality.”
The Tribe and Eagle Mountain Casino stated they're excited to proceed with obtaining financing to construct the casino resort, which is expected to create 400 construction jobs and 300 or more full-time and part-time casino operation jobs.
A payroll of $80.3 million is expected to be created for construction. A total of 1,075 jobs is expected to be created and a net increase of 790 jobs is expected.
The project will generate approximately $34.6 million in wages in Tulare County, consisting of $23 million in direct wages, $7.2 million in indirect wages, and $4.3 million in induced wages.
Another net positive economic impact will be an increase in wages in the region, an increase in tax revenues to the state and local governments, and additional revenues to Tulare County and the City of Porterville though intergovernmental agreements entered into with the Tribe.
On October 7, 2019, Sweeney issued a positive Two-Part Determination finding a gaming establishment at the site would be in the best interest of the Tribe and its members, and gaming there wouldn't be detrimental to the surrounding community.
An Environmental Impact Statement assessed the environmental effects of the project and as part of her decions on October 7, 2019, Sweener issued a Record of Decision determining there was no significant impact on the environment.
“We look forward to what the future holds for our Tribe and the surrounding community,” shared Peyron.
The relocated casino is proposed to include a 250-room hotel, 29,000 square feet of convention space, a sports bar, restaurant, buffet and food court, entertainment lounge and 1,700 seat entertainment center.