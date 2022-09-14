The Porterville Republican Headquarters is open for business at 443 N. Main from10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The grand opening for the headquarters will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.
