Thank you Terri Romero for being the Porterville Exchange Club guest speaker on Thursday. Romero is administrative assistant to Porterville City Manager John Lollis. She shared she has been a city employee for more than 20 years. She has worked in different positions and each move has been a promotion. Romero is a homegrown girl who has done good . But the process wasn't an easy one as she worked full time and she returned to college because she knew higher education would be the key that would open doors. Romero told us about her job duties that include being an active city employee who handles many phone calls and emails. The club was very much on the edge of their seats as she shared her story. The Exchange Club meets every Thursday at noon at RJ's Cafe & Bakery. all are welcome to join us.