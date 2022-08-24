Under Drum Major Joseph Ayala, the Porterville High Panther Band rehearses for its opening field show to be performed at halftime during the football game between PHS and South at Rankin Stadium on Thursday, August 25. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Under the direction of Clarke Keele the Panther Band will perform at home football games this year on Thursday, August 25, Friday, September 23, Thursday, September 29 and during the Granite Bowl against Monache on Friday, October 28.

