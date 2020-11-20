It looks like the late night curfew issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday is going to be voluntary.
Law enforcement officials have stated there's really no expectation from the state as far as enforcement of the curfew by local law enforcement agencies.
And that's basically the approach Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreax is taking. "In response to any kind of curfew or newly-announced restrictions, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department will continue to focus on calls where there is an immediate threat to life and/or public safety," he said.
The late-night curfew goes into effect Saturday and is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew being referred to as a limited “stay-at-home” order discourages non-essential activities from being held after 10 p.m. The curfew will be in effect through at least December 21.
Boudreaux stated his department will continue to encourage county resident to follow all guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings in public and social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.
A call to the Porterville Police Department as far as how it would respond to the curfew wasn't returned on Friday.