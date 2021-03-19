Tulare County residents and workers who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have been unable to secure an appointment elsewhere can now sign up to be vaccinated at the county’s mass vaccination site located at Tulare's International Agri-Center.
Sing up by visiting My Turn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ or calling 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.
As more vaccine supply has been allocated to the county, Tulare County Public Health is offering a massive drive-thru vaccination clinic for March 23 and March 24, at the International Agri-Center. Anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education and childcare, food and agriculture, and all residents age 65 and older who have not been able to secure a vaccination appointment elsewhere can make an appointment to be vaccinated at this clinic next week.
Tulare County Public Health has updated its COVID Vaccine Plan and is now offering vaccinations to those eligible with underlying and high-risk health conditions. People 16-64 years of age who have an underlying heath condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19 can now make an appointment to be vaccinated.
“With this increase in allocation, we urge all our eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses, open schools, and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”
To protect confidentiality, those meeting eligibility requirements will only be asked to sign a self-attestation they meet the criteria for high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov