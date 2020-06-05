On Tuesday, the Porterville City Council pulled an item off of the consent calendar regarding the use of insurance funds from the library fire for further discussion and clarification. The line item read as follows, “consideration to approve the draft Resolution authorizing the commitment of insurance proceeds from the loss of the city library for the reimbursement of expenditures.”
As the discussion began, Patrice Hildreth, the city's Administrative Services Director, explained the item was on the calendar for the purpose of restricting the funds received from the various insurance carriers to be used solely for costs incurred because of the fire, including the replacement of the library.
Hildreth explained there are many different types of coverage the city can pull from, and stated there are, or will be, multiple pots of money set aside for specific uses. This includes funds for a replacement library, temporary library facilities, library books and other content that was in the library like shelving and furniture. The item was placed on the consent calendar for Council approval, as more funds are to come, in order to commit the funds solely for expenditures incurred by the city because of the Porterville Library Fire. This means the city can't and won't use the funds for any purposes other than the library fire and the expenditures incurred because of it.
“Forgive us for making a presumption that you wish to do this,” said City Manager John Lollis in regards to placing the item on the consent calendar instead of as a scheduled matter. “I'm serious. Forgive me for making this a consent item and not a scheduled matter, and I'm sorry that I made it a predetermined outcome, that you would want to protect the funds.”
Many comments had been received by the Council during Tuesday's oral communications period, as concerned constituents spoke out asking the Council to be more specific and transparent about how the insurance funds they receive will be used now and in the future.
“I think the staff report is very clear,” said Council member Monte Reyes. “The piece of reference that I've been getting from the commentators is the newspaper, which is the common thread of the misinformation here, which in their article, which they may have put us in the wrong section based on what their article says, because it presumes that either the Council or the staff is looking to do something that is not above the board, which is crazy. When I saw this item, I thought people are going to be so proud to see that the actions taken have been nothing but transparent, but you know, I guess no good deed goes unpunished.”
Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand stated the following about the article referenced by Reyes on Tuesday night, “We stand by what we wrote. We received our information straight from the staff report released by the city.”
Another topic of discussion for the Council was the upcoming budget process that will need to take place in order to create the city's budget for the next fiscal year. While the City of Porterville's budget is still in good standing, with $15 million in reserve, the budgeting process for the next fiscal year has been put on hold as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
“Financial impact to the current fiscal year have yet to be determined and may not be until August, however, financial impact estimates to sales and use tax for next fiscal year range from ten percent to twenty percent, which would reflect $1.7 to $3.4 million decrease in the coming fiscal year, with the most likely estimate being fifteen percent or approximately $2.6 million,” read the staff report from the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting.
This means the City is expecting a notable decrease in sales and use taxes for the coming fiscal year, due to the impacts on the city from the effects of COVID-19. With this in mind, city staff recommended the Council hold the budgeting process, and consider carrying over the existing budget for the first quarter (from July to September) of the next fiscal year.
Lollis requested the Council hold a study session on August 25 to review priority projects within the city, and estimated the city would have a proposed budget ready to present to the Council at its meeting on October 6. The Council voted to hold a public hearing at its next meeting on June 16 in regards to the budget for the next fiscal year.
The next meeting of the Porterville City Council is scheduled for June 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live via the City of Porterville's YouTube channel.