Sequoia National Forest is requesting public input for the California 2023 Off-Highway Vehicle Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program applications.
Part of the grant process is gathering input or project ideas from individuals and organizations for the forest service to consider including in its submission. Feedback provided to the Forest Service will aid in the development of the preliminary and final grant applications.
The Sequoia National Forest will host an OHV Grant Application virtual public workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 23 for public review and comments on the preliminary 2023 grant applications.
Forest staff will use public comments or suggestions from the virtual public meeting to develop the preliminary California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division, OHMVR, grant application. OHMVR grants enable continued management of a sustainable OHV program that benefits users and protects resources.
Register by emailing SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov no later than Tuesday, February 21 for the virtual OHV Grant Application Workshop. Those who email will receive an email with an agenda and link to the virtual workshop.
For more information or to provide comments through other means, contact Sequoia National Forest Public Services Staff Officer Karen Miller,karen.miller@usda.gov or Grants Management Assistant Heather Swarts, heather.swarts@usda.gov.