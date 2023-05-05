Trinity Lutheran Church will offer the first in a series of innovative Bible study classes on Tuesday, May 9 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. The classes are intended for individuals with varying levels of Biblical knowledge, such as people who love the Bible, people who have never opened the Bible, people who are afraid of it and those who don’t like it.
Dr. Ann Marie Wagstaff will instruct the class. She has been teaching the Bible for more than 30 years in a variety of settings, both religious and secular. Most recently, she taught a class in the Bible as Literature at Porterville College from 1997 until her retirement in 2020.
Wagstaff said the classes will introduce a method of reading the Bible that takes seriously both its literary and scriptural qualifies. The first class will emphasize the Book of Genesis as a “book of firsts.” That is a book that lays the groundwork for interpreting both the Old Testament and New Testament through the introduction of people, places and themes that continue to appear, reappear and resonate throughout Scripture.
Wagstaff said the class won't adopt any particular denominational or theological approach. There are only two requirements for participating. One is a willingness to read carefully with openness to what one finds. Another is a willingness to listen to what others find with respect and curiosity.
Wagstaff noted, ”Our goal is to make reading the Bible a richer and deeper experience for anyone willing to take up the challenge.”
Members of the community are invited to join the class. All are welcome. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 764 West Henderson Ave., Porterville. For more Information about the Bible study and all of the church’s activities, call 784-4202 or visit tlc-porterville.org.