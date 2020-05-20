DELANO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for Flavio Carbajal, who walked away from the Minimum Support Facility of Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) on Friday.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Carbajal was reported missing and an emergency count was conducted confirming his absence. KVSP immediately notified local law enforcement agencies, activated its crisis response team and dispatched agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety in an attempt to locate and apprehend Carbajal.
Carbajal is a 37-year-old Hispanic male with short black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-10 and weighs 225 pounds. He was received from Fresno County on Oct. 9, 2018, with a six-year sentence for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic condition. He was transferred to KVSP on May 7, 2019.
Anyone who sees Carbajal or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.
KVSP is a Level IV institution, which also houses a Level I Minimum Support Facility. Approximately 3,800 inmates are incarcerated at KVSP.