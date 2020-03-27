The California Highway Patrol reported there was an injury collision in which at least four people were injured that happened at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
CHP reported the two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 190 and Road 192 in the Poplar area. CHP reported three people were transported to Kaweah-Delta Hospital, two by ambulance and one by air.
CHP also reported another person was lifeline transported to Valley Children’s Hospital. As of Wednesday morning, CHP didn’t have any further details on the collision.