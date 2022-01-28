A person accused of robbery at Home Depot has been arrested.
Lily Sisneroz, 42 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to Home Depot, located at 750 South Jaye Street, regarding the report of a theft in progress. During the investigation, Officers contacted Sisneroz.
A search of Sisneroz’ person revealed her to be in possession of stolen property from Home Depot. In addition to the stolen property, Sisneroz was also found to be in possession of numerous identification cards, Social Security Numbers, and other personal identifying information belonging to different individuals.
The stolen property from Home Depot was returned and the personal identifying information of others was collected for safekeeping and further investigation.
Sisneroz was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Identity Theft and Petty Theft. Sisneroz is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.