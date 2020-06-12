While the number of overall COVID-19 cases in Tulare County increased significantly on Friday, the number of recoveries also increased considerably.
The Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday. There have now been 2,564 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, an increase of 89 over the number of 2,475 that was reported on Thursday.
The department did report there were no new deaths due to COVID-19, leaving the total of people in Tulare County who have died due to the coronavirus at 98.
And while there was a large increase in the total number of cases there was also a large increase in recoveries.
The increase in recoveries was nearly 100. The department reported on Friday there has been 1,780 people who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase over the 1,682 that was reported on Thursday.
The department also reported there was actually a slight decrease in the number of active cases in Tulare County, down to 686 on Friday. The department reported there were 693 active cases on Thursday.
The department also reported the number of hospitalizations in Tulare County due to COVID-19 remained about the same at 38. Of those hospitalizations, five are in intensive care.
The department also reported the number of confirmed cases in nursing homes in Tulare County remained the same at 386.
The department reported there has been 251 cases in Southeastern Tulare County, which includes Porterville. The official tally for Lindsay is 141 cases.
There have been 387 cases in Tulare and 425 cases in Dinuba. The number of cases in Strathmore has increased to 20.
There have been 108 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, six cases in foothill/mountain communities, 82 cases in Farmersville, 28 cases in Exeter, 12 cases in Goshen, 23 cases in Ivanhoe, 14 cases in Traver, 25 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
Thirty-four cases were reported as travel-related, 1,246 cases were due to person-to-person contact and 1,284 cases are under investigation.
There were 246 cases ages 0-17, 347 cases ages 18-25, 622 cases ages 26-40, 846 cases ages 41-64 and 503 cases ages 65 and older.
The number of people in self-quarantine in Tulare County being monitored by public health officials remained the same at 984.
With a population of about 470,000 people, there have been more than 5.3 cases per 1,000 in Tulare County or .53 percent. The curve of cases in Tulare County remains relatively flat with a doubling rate as of Thursday of 31.9 days. The doubling rate measures the amount of days it would take for cases to double.
Tulare County also continues to meet all eight state standards as far as what can be reopened.
As of 4:35 p.m. Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including seven inpatient COVID-19 cases. Sierra View has had 12 deaths due to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Sierra View had 1,419 tests conducted while there have been 5,849 tests conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.
NAIL SALONS CAN OPEN JUNE 19
Nail salons and other similar personal care places can open in Tulare County on June 19. Late Thursday, The California Department of Public Health released new guidelines that apply to expanded personal care services including: nail salons, tattoo parlors, body piercing, facials and body waxing. The guidance is available on the California COVID19 Response website at: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/#track-data. Further guidance documents can also be found on the CDPH website at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx.
“Moving further into reopening relies heavily on following the public health guidelines and implementing safety measures to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” stated Karen Elliott, Tulare County HHSA’s Public Health Director. “In order to reopen Tulare County safely, we must continue to be remain vigilant in following the issued guidelines.”
The department added it's important for Tulare County residents to follow the department's recommendations
“We urge everyone to abide by the safety precautions in protecting our most vulnerable populations and those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” the department stated. “Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, frequently wash your hands and disinfect high-traffic surfaces, and stay home when sick.”
The department also stated anyone who has been contacted by the department and contact tracers need to follow all recommendations, including isolation if necessary.
Tulare County Health & Human Services recommends the use of the followling for employers and businesses looking to reopen:
Tulare County COVID-19 Guide: Playbook for Reopening Your Business in the Age of COVID-19
Cal/OSHA General Guidelines on Protecting Workers from COVID-19
CDC Guidance for Businesses and Employers
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov