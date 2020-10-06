On Monday, U.S. Representative T.J. Cox-D, who represents a portion of southwestern Tulare County, and California Rep. John Garamendi-D, sent a letter urging leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee to include water infrastructure financing in the biennial bill authorizing water projects.
The Congressmen are urging the WIFIA Improvement Act of 2020 to be included in the final Water Resources De Development Act, the biennial bill that authorizes water projects. Cox introduced the bipartisan WIFIA Improvment Act of 2020 with Garamendi and California Representatives Jim Costa-D, Josh Harder-D and Republicans Dough LaMalfa and Dan Newhouse.
The bill would amend the WIFIA Act of 2014 to allow water projects with longer useful lifecycles to receive federal financing for 55-year loan terms instead of the current 35-year loan terms, lowering the capital costs for such projects. The WIFIA Improvement Act of 2020 would also clarify federally owned but locally maintained infrastructure for the Central Valley Project are also eligible for WIFIA loans for capital improvement and modernization costs.