With barely any time at all to begin the recovery from Friday's major storm and flooding, Tulare County was already expected to deal with another major storm this morning.
With another storm coming, areas such as the Tule River Indian Reservation, Springville, River Island Country Club and Success Lake were still trying to deal with the impact of Friday's storm.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors was set to declare a local emergency due to the flooding at its meeting this morning.
With the anticipated storm this morning expected to drop another significant amount of rain in the Porterville area and above Success Lake there continued to be the possibility of rapid snow melt. So an evacuation warning for residences and businesses within 1/8th mile on both sides of the Tule River below Richard L. Schafer Dam is still in effect. Under the evacuation warning those in the area should be prepared to evacuate should waters approach one's home or if ordered to do so as water levels can rise quickly.
It was also reported the mobile home park west of Bartlett Park and the area of Worth and Road 284 were being impacted as a result of spillway runoff.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Success Lake was basically above its storage on Monday morning. The Corps reported the lake's storage was at 88,658 acre-feet on Monday morning. The lake's storage capacity is about 82,000 feet.
The current flood events are why a current construction project to expand the spillway is ongoing. When completed the lake's storage capacity will increase by 28,000 feet to 110,000 feet. It's hoped the project can be completed by the end of this year.
A flood watch remained in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rain was expected mainly after 8 a.m. this morning with a half to three-quarters of an inch possible in Porterville, the National Weather Service forecast stated as of Monday evening.
Tonight rain was expected before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Another quarter to three-quarters of an inch was expected tonight.
The storm was expected to subside by Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. There's a slight chance of rain throughout the rest of the week, through the weekend and through Monday.
TULE RIVER RESERVATION
As of Monday morning Tule River Indian Reservation residents remained under a shelter in place order. While county crews and contractors worked around the clock to restore access on the Reservation Road which was washed out due to the storm, travel on Reservation Road is still discouraged.
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend said one lane of the road was accessible on Monday morning mainly for emergency vehicles and those who had to travel on the road.
In addition Eagle Mountain Casino was closed until further notice.
OTHER DAMAGED AREAS
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who represents the Porterville-Springville area, said multiple homes along Tule River Drive in Springville were lost due to flooding.
As far as River Island Country Club he said there was “major damage to the course. Some of the greens are completely inundated.”
He added water was flowing “along many of the fairways.” He said when it comes to River Island being playable again, “the course is going to take some work.”
Among the other areas hardest hit was Tonyville north of Lindsay which saw significant road damage and flooding to homes.
DONATIONS
Donations can be dropped off at the Porterville Family Resource Center, 770 N. Main, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Water, canned goods, clothes, blankets, warm bedding, flat bed sheets, pet supplies, children's toys and snacks are among the items welcomed.
PROPERTY TAXES
Those who have suffered a minimum of $10,000 in damage may be eligible for a refund on taxes already paid and a lower annual tax bill until the property is repaid or rebuilt. Once the repairs are completed, the property assessment will be restored to its previous value.
To be eligible one must file a claim with the Tulare County Assessor's Office within 12 months of the date the property was damaged. Tax relief could be available for homes, commercial and industrial buildings, agricultural properties, manufactured homes and business and personal property.
An application for Reassessment of Property Damaged or Destroyed by Misfortune or Calamity will be mailed by request by calling 559-636-5100. An application can also be downloaded at tularecounty.ca.gov.assessor.
FISHING DERBY
The Fishing Derby scheduled for last Friday that had to be postponed has been rescheduled for this Saturday, March 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Murry Park Pond. Only wristbands purchased for March 11 will be honored. Those who have questions can call the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Office, 791-7695.