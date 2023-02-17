The Madera Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses has returned to full operation as more than 900 attended the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years, driving an economic boost to the community.
"Making a proactive nationwide decision to close our houses of worship to in-person events protected both our congregants and our communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “However, our in-person assemblies and conventions are a highlight of our annual calendar and an important part of our worship. We are excited to be back.”
Local Jehovah’s Witnesses are also eager to return to Madera as they stay at local hotels, shop in stores, and dine at restaurants when they convene for their programs at the assembly hall.
"The Madera Assembly Hall has been a fixture in our lives since it opened in the 70s," said Chris DeSutter, who volunteered in his youth to help construct the building. Chris and his wife, Cindy DeSutter, viewed attending the assemblies with their two children as a family event. "It was something we all looked forward to and enjoyed together," said Cindy.
The Christian denomination now operates 45 assembly halls across the United States, including seven in California. While many of these assembly halls are also used for annual three-day conventions during the summer months, the Witnesses generally contract with private and public arenas and convention centers like Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena to accommodate more attendees from a wider geographic region.
Entry at all events is always free. More details can be found on the organization’s official website, jw.org