As of Wednesday the Windy Fire burning in the Tulare River Indian Reservation and Giant Sequoia National Monument was at 25 percent containment.
This was a substantial improvement over the previous day in which containment was a 4 percent. As of Wednesday the fire had burned 87,901 acres. Over a 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday the fire burned 583 acres.
As of Wednesday there were 2,393 personnel, 67 hand crews, 133 engines, 18 helicopters, 34 bulldozers and nine water tenders dedicated to the fire. There are 2,000 residences and 100 commercial buildings threatened by the fire and there have been three injuries. Structures have been damaged in the Sugarloaf area and officials were working to do an assessment of the damage.
Officials did state gusty westerly winds tested containment lines on Tuesday, especially on the east side from Ponderosa south to Johnsondale. Overnight, no spot fires were observed outside of the fire’s perimeter. This morning,
The new containment came on the northern perimeter from the Two and Quarter Road (On the Tule River Indian Reservation) east to Ponderosa and along a portion of the Lloyd Meadow Road (FS Road 22S28) north of Johnsondale.
On Wednesday, the priority continued to be protecting structures on the southwest perimeter near California Hot Springs, Sugarloaf and Pine Flat areas. Fire engines continued to engage in structure defense and extinguishing hotspots along the dozer and hand lines that extend into California Hot Springs.
“Crews are improving indirect containment lines from Mt Road 50 (at the switchbacks) west to Lone Pine Mountain,” officials stated. “On the northwest side, favorable winds yesterday (Tuesday) allowed crews to conduct a tactical firing operation southward toward Wheatons.”
Officials added firefighters would continue to hold and strengthen containment lines from Wheatons south to Corral Hill on Wednesday.
On the north side, crews continued tactical patrols along the Coy Flat Road (FS Road 21S94) northeast to Coy Flat. “Their efforts have been successful in containing the fire and keeping it south of Camp Nelson,” officials stated. “On the northeast side near Ponderosa, crews continue holding and improving containment lines east to Lloyd Meadow Road (FS Road 22S28) and south to Johnsondale.”
On the east and southeast side, the fire remained active from Flynn Canyon south to Tobias Peak. “Crews continue to work along the Sugarloaf Road (23S1) towards the Spear Creek Summer Home Tract improving fire lines and providing structure defense,” officials stated.
“The fire is backing downslope east towards the Kern River, and crews will be looking to construct hand line from the Kern River southwest along the Tobias Creek Trail. Crews are also working to protect the Baker Point Lookout wrapping it with a protective shield to minimize damage from the advancing flames.”
On the south side, the fire has backed into the 2016 Cedar Fire which has moderated activity. “There are small spot fires, caused by the winds a few days ago, burning in pockets of dead and down trees,” officials stated. “Due to safety concerns such as numerous standing dead trees, crews are establishing indirect lines, away from the fire’s edge, around the spot fires.”
Even though containment of the fire has increased, officials are still concerned about warmer and drier conditions forecast for the rest of the week.
Evacuation orders and warnings can changed suddenly. Refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ for the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map. For more information, call 2-1-1.
Tulare County residents can sign up to receive county emergency notifications by registering at AlertTC.com. The daily smoke outlook is available athttps://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outl.../SouthernSierra-Sequoia AirNow. A fire and smoke map is available at https://fire.airnow.gov/