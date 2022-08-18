Imperial Ambulance was honored as an Outstanding Business by the Porterville City Council at its meeting on Tuesday.
Imperial Ambulance was founded in 1960. In 1974 Imperial Ambulance hired its first Emergency Medical Technician and obtained a Dodge van ambulance. At that time it donated its 1958 Pontiac to a city in Mexico.
Imperial Ambulance has also donated vehicles and equipment to numerous charities throughout the years. It has donated to several cities in Mexico and organizations across the world. It recently made a donation to a health center in Ghana.
Imperial has also given back to the community in various ways. It provide standby service for numerous community events at no charge. It also partners with schools in such organizations as FFA and the Porterville High Health Academy Pathway. In addition Imperial provides scholarships including to Porterville College.
During the pandemic Imperial transported more than 800 COVID patients to homes and hospitals. Imperial also worked with the alternate COVID care site at the Porterville Developmental Center.
Imperial has also partnered with Sierra View Medical Center at the Community Vaccination Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton. As part of that partnership it also partnered with the city of Porterville in the Vaccination Roundup campaign at the Community Vaccination Clinic and community events.
Through that program residents were given $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses for being vaccinated. The program was funded by the city through federal American Rescue Plan funds it received.
Porterville City Planner Jason Ridenour in presenting the award also said Imperial plans to grow with new locations throughout the city.
Imperial president Trent Fiori said he accepted the award on behalf of Imperial’s owners and “my compassionate, dedicated employees we couldn’t do this without.
“We take pride in being in Porterville. We plan on being here for a long time.”
PORTERVILLE NIGHT
Fittingly City Councilman Milt Stowe will be among those throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday night’s Visalia Rawhide baseball game at Valley Strong Ballpark on Porterville Night. The Rawhide players will be wearing Porterville jerseys during the game and Porterville jerseys will be auctioned off and available for purchase.
City Manager John Lollis made the announcement late in Tuesday’s meeting Stowe would throw out the first pitch. “I know he is,” Mayor Martha A. Flores said.
Stowe had a distinguished athletic career at Porterville College and Sacramento State. He played baseball at both schools and is in both schools athletic halls of fame.
Stowe has also been a leader in the effort to develop a much needed lighted baseball park to replace Porterville Municipal Park. The city is set to use $1 million in ARP funds to develop the ballpark likely at the Porterville Sports Complex.
Lollis added on Tuesday its hoped longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster and Porterville’s own Monte Moore will be part of Saturday’s festivities as well.
On Saturday the Visalia Rawhide will host the Fresno Grizzlies. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
“Porterville Night” is being held thanks to a partnership with the City of Porterville and Maximo’s Taqueria based out of Porterville with locations in Visalia.
The jerseys, which will don Porterville’s name across the front, will be auctioned off during the game. The bidding starts at $80 with $20 increments.
In addition to bidding, there's also a ‘Buy Now’ price of $150 if someone wants a specific jersey number and doesn’t want to leave it up to bids in an auction. To pre purchase a jersey in advance at the “Buy Now” price, or for more information, contact Julian@RawhideBaseball.com All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit a youth sports non-profit, E35 Sports.
Visalia Rawhide is also offering a “Jersey Deal” – $500 gets the person a jersey and 25 grandstand tickets.
Porterville residents will be admitted free to the game by showing a school or work ID, drivers license, utility bill, or other proof of residence at the Visalia Rawhide Ticket Office, 300 N. Giddings St, at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. Tickets are based on availability, and only available on the day of the game.
SEWER ANNEXATION DISTRICT
A public hearing was held at Tuesday's meeting on the establishment of a sewer utility district for Sewer Annexation Area 457.
That sewer annexation project will cost $1.7 million and will cover the area of Highway 65 to the west, Highway 190 to the north and Chess Terrace Street to the east. Those who live in the area had until the end of the public hearing on Tuesday to vote on the establishment of a sewer utility district.
The votes were counted on Wednesday. The results of the vote will be approved by the council at its September 6 meeting.
Lollis also provided an update on all of the sewer annexation projects going on in the city, noting there are 3,000 connections and $25 million in projects being done. The sewer annexation projects are being financed by Certificate of Participation Bonds.