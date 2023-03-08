Imagine Arts Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location at 63 South Main Street on Tuesday March 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new location.
The public is welcome to join the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, along with Imagine Arts Center for refreshments, appetizers, prizes, and art activities and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Imagine Arts Center is a nonprofit organization which was founded in 2010. It's a safe space for the community to collaborate and create inspirational works of art using a desired medium. “We believe every person is an artist, we just have to figure out what they like,” Imagine Arts Center states.
Imagine Arts Center also states it's a place to destress and relax as all one has to do is come in. "Growing up, I was surrounded by creative people,” Imagine Arts Center CEO/founder Rebecca Ybarra said. “I was allowed to create freely and was given the materials and motivation to do so. My passion is building an outlet for people to create.
“As an adult, I realized how important creative expression was to lead a healthy life, and how that same expression leads to a thriving community. Imagine Arts Center is a forum for both individuals and community, to be heard and express what’s on their mind in a creative way. I hope to always be creating and sharing ideas with you.”