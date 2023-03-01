The Imagine Arts Center will hold a soft launch on March 2, 2023, from 3 - 7 pm, at their new location, 63 South Main Street in Porterville. There will be art classes, ceramics, paint parties, space rentals & more. There will also be a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the opening on March 14, 2023 at 11:00 am.
Imagine Arts Center relocates
