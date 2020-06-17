It seems the use of illegal fireworks and shooting off of guns into the air begins earlier every year.
Even though Independence Day is still more than two weeks away, the popping of fireworks and the shooting off of guns has already been heard in Porterville over the past several days.
So it’s already becoming a stressful time for pets. But it’s also a stressful time for veterans who suffer from PTSD. The loud sounds of illegal fireworks going off and guns being shot can be substantially troubling for combat veterans who suffer from PTSD — or anyone who suffers from PTSD for that matter.
Corporal Macial Morales of the Porterville Police Department said it’s important for people who want to report the illegal use of fireworks and shooting off of guns to have details such as a good description of those doing it and their location.
“That helps us a lot,” Morales said.
He added when it comes to those discharging guns, a description of the weapon is quite helpful as well.
Morales said officers on patrol will investigate when they hear the use of fireworks or gunfire. “It’s just a matter of getting there in a timely manner,” said Morales about officers being able to find those who use fireworks or shoot off guns.
Morales said those who would like to report the use of illegal fireworks or gunfire can call the police department at 782-7400.
In past years on Independence Day, July 4, the Porterville Police Department and the Porterville Fire Department have worked together in issuing citations to those who use illegal fireworks. “I don’t see why we wouldn’t do it again this year,” Morales said.
Morales added illegally shooting off a gun is a criminal offense. “That could end up in an arrest, yes,” said Morales about anyone shooting off a gun into the air. “It’s a negligently discharging of a firearm.”
Pets will run away, trying to hide from all the noises that result from this time of year. Staff at the Porterville Animal Shelter say the day after Independence Day and the next couple of weeks is one of its busiest times. Staff at the shelter add it’s always sad to see all the scared pets that enter the shelter.
The shelter stresses pets should have a microchip. If a pet is found by Porterville Animal Control, it’s scanned for a microchip.
Here are tips for keeping pets safe:
Keep pets inside, preferably in an isolated room.
Take dogs for a walk early in the day.
When there are fireworks, keep pets in a comfortable room and use such devices as radio and television to provide a familiar noise.
A ThurderShirt — an anxiety treatment jacket can also help.
If a pet runs away, call Porterville Police or
If your pet runs away, call 782-7400 immediately.
For all the information on the city ordinance and regulations when it comes to the use of sell of fireworks visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/Fire/Fireworks.cfm