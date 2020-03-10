The Knights of Columbus will hold a fundraising event at the Galaxy Theater to support Firefighters and the Porterville Public Library.
The event will feature the showing of the film “I Still Believe,” based on the true story of contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The move is named after Camp’s song “I Still Believe.”
The movie stars K.J. Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, Melissa Rosburgh and Gary Sinise. The movie will be shown at 7:15 p.m. March 12 and March 19 at Galaxy Theater.
Galaxy Theater will provide its biggest theater which seats 350-plus for the event. PSW also printed the tickets for the showings.
Tickets cost $10. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to all firefighters affected by the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library on February 18 and to the library. Porterville City Firefighters Patrick Jones and Ray Figueroa died battling the blaze.
Knights of Columbus will be selling tickets this weekend after services at Holy Cross Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Church in Porterville. Knights of Columbus will also provide 30 tickets for free to first responders.
If tickets are still available they can be purchased at Cardinal Financial, 881 W. Morton, beginning on Monday.