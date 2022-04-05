Everyone is pretty much in agreement the way water is managed in the state needs to change. State Senator Melissa Hurtado says she has proposed a bill that would go a long way in improving how water is managed in the state.
But not surprisingly there are those who have concerns with the bill, particularly the bill's proposal to dissolve the State Water Resources Control Board and replace it with a Blue Ribbon Commission. Hurtado addressed those concerns at a press conference she held on Monday.
Hurtado is a Democrat from Sanger, who represents District 14, which includes Porterville. In the 2022 election, Hurtado is running to represent District 16, which will still include Porterville after redistricting.
Hurtado was joined at Tuesday's press conference by State Senator Dave Cortese, a Democrat from San Jose. Cortese has co-authored Senate Bill 1219, The Water Resilence and Modernization Act, with Hurtado. The bill could possibly dissolve the State Water Resources Control Board and replace it with a Blue Ribbon Commission.
Hurtado pointed to being able to work on legislation with a legislature not from the Central Valley. “I think that's huge,” she said.
For his part, Cortese said he's behind Hurtado's effort to fix the state's water management problem. “Above and beyond everything else, thank you for your leadership,” Cortese said about Hurtado.
Cortese said there needs to be a “top to bottom” approach looking at every way in which the state manages water and that's what Hurtado's bill does.
Hurtado said she has added amendments to the bill that addresses the concern about the State Water Resources Control Board with a Blue Ribbon Commission recognizing “there's opposition to that particular piece of the bill.”
She didn't elaborate on what the amendments were, but said, “We've got some really good amendments.”
Cortese said Hurtado's bill would ensure “a very appropriate and balanced” process on how the state's water is managed. He said regardless of if the State Water Resources Control Board was disbanded, a blue ribbon commission would be formed to take that top to bottom look at how the state's water is being managed or as he put it a “robust blue ribbon committee.”
He added everything will be done to make sure Hurtado's bill survives the legislative process. “We'll make sure the bill keeps moving,” he said.
Hurtado said she understands those involved in the state's water management are doing the best they can.
“This is not an attack on the board members,” said Hurtado about the State Water Resources Control Board, which is in charge of the state's management of water. “I know they're doing as much as they can.”
Hurtado's bill has instead proposed a blue ribbon commission of officials from water agencies across the state along with State Legislators.
And about the state's water, Hurtado added, “it's being poorly managed at this moment,” saying the state can't continue with the status quo.
“We have to do things in a strategic way,” said Hurtado about what her bill is trying to accomplish. “We need to be more strategic and thoughtful about the way we manage water.”
Hurtado also talked about other pieces of legislation that impacts the issue of water she has proposed, including SB 1084, which would prohibit foreign governments from owning agricultural land in the state after January 1, 2023 and also call for a better tracking of currently foreign-owned ag land. “I believe it's important to know who controls our resources,” Hurtado said.
In addition, Hurtado has introduced SB 1218 along with Cortese which would require the Delta Stewardship Council which oversees the Delta to provide annually an estimate of what water is available from the Delta on an annual basis.
“How can we accurately make goals if we don't know where we stand,” Hurtado said.