Hurtado sworn in as 16th District State Senator
Shepard still considering recount
BY CHARLES WHISNAND
cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
The twists and turns of the race to represent the 16th district in the State Senate continued with Democrat Melissa Hurtado having been officially placed in the position after the closest State Senate contest in more than a century.
Hurtado was sworn into the office on Saturday after declaring victory on Friday. Hurtado was sworn in after winning by .008 percentage points. Hurtado was sworn in despite Republican State Senate leaders calling for the State Senate to hold off on the swearing in ceremony.
“It was my honor to be sworn in today as California's State Senator representing the 16th district,” Hurtado posted on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon.
“Thank you to the voters who have put their trust in me,” Hurtado stated. “I look forward to continuing my work fighting for the Valley, providing vital water resources, expanding access to healthcare, ensuring safe communities and quality education for all our children. Together, we can make our Valley strong.”
The Republican candidate in the race, David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, has also continued to call for a “diligent” review to make sure all the votes have been counted and also stated a recount is possible. Recounts aren't automatic in California and those requesting a recount must pay for it.
In another twist the Kern County Elections Division filed a petition with the Kern County Superior Court on Monday for another 10 unopened ballots that were discovered to be counted. The Kern County Elections Divisions stated they're eligible to be counted.
Bedard stated the 10 unopened ballots wouldn't change the outcome of the 16th District State Senate race as only five of the ballots involve the race. The California Secretary of State reported out of nearly 137,000 votes cast, Hurtado received 20 more votes than Shepard with Hurtado receiving 68,457 votes and Shepard receiving 68,437 votes.
The 16th district encompasses portions of Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties and a small portion of Fresno County. All four counties have reported their election results are final and Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties have certified their election results. The California Secretary of State will certify the election results on Friday.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors certified that county's election results in a special meeting last Friday. But the Kern County Elections petition asked for an extension to the certification deadline so the 10 extra ballots could be counted.
“The Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk’s office remains dedicated to counting every eligible vote cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election,” Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard stated in a news release. "Once the ballots were determined to be eligible, we had to determine what our legal options were. The petition was filed and press release sent out once we knew what we could legally do to remedy the situation."
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors was set to certify that county's election results at its meeting on Tuesday.
State Senate Republican leaders requested the swearing in ceremony be delayed, citing concerns of what they said were hundreds of uncounted votes, but their request was denied.
Shepard has stated “we must be especially vigilant in making sure every single legally cast ballot is counted.”
Shepard has also been critical of the Kern County Elections Division for its handling of the votes.
There's also been differing views expressed between the Shepard campaign and the Fresno County Registrar of Voters on whether the deadline to cure ballots had been extended in that county. The Shepard campaign stated the Fresno Registrar of Voters “assured” it the deadline had been extended.
But the Fresno Registrar of Voters office stated it didn't tell the Shepard campaign the deadline had been extended. The Fresno Registrar of Voters stated the deadline was noon Thursday.
Both campaigns worked to cure ballots to correct minor errors so they could be counted.
Hurtado previously represented District 14, which included Porterville. After redistricting she chose to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.