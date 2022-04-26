State Senator Melissa Hurtado is pushing a bill that would provide financial relief for farmworkers who have been impacted by the drought.
The Democratic State Senator who represents District 14, which includes Porterville, has authored Senate Bill 1066 — the Farmworkers Drought Resilience Pilot Project. The bill would set aside $20 million for cash payments for eligible farmworkers.
Hurtado and advocates said the bill is necessary to help farmworkers in the state, who are losing hours of work as a result of the drought. Undocumented farmworkers who would otherwise be eligible for other benefits but are ineligible due to being undocumented would also be eligible for cash payments in the SB 1066 pilot program.
The bill would provide cash payments to farmworkers to supplement lost pay because they're working less hours due to the drought.
Under the program eligible farmworkers would receive payments of $1,000 a month over three years. The bill cleared a hurdle last week when it passed the Senate Human Services committee by a 4-1 vote.
“The drought our state continues to struggle through has overwhelmingly hurt California’s farms and farmworkers in ways we have not seen before,” Hurtado said.
Hurtado said in 2021 the drought caused $1.2 billion in losses in the agricultural industry and the loss of more than 8,500 jobs. “Such dramatic losses and impacts have led me to the conclusion, that this is a time for drastic action, in order to support the state’s farms and farmworkers,” Hurtado said.
“SB 1066 will provide much needed help, and assistance to those struggling to feed their families, in an environment of increasingly rising food costs and uncertainty. Supporting our farmworkers is just the tip of the iceberg; we need to provide additional drought relief and ensure water is available for homes, and for health, and that it is truly available to all.”
California Farmworker Foundation executive director Hernan Hernandez said the bill is needed because the hours of work for farmworkers is decreasing on a yearly basis.
“Farmworkers now have to choose between putting food on their tables and paying rent, as there is less work in agriculture because of the lack of water in the Central Valley,” Hernandez said. “SB 1066 will bring much needed relief to farmworkers and their families, by providing them with immediate assistance to continue to live under the current changes in climate.”
In order to be eligible for the cash payments, at least one member of the household must be a California resident and at least one member of the household must have worked as a farmworker for the entire period from March 11, 2020 to January 1, 2022.
The household must have also received benefits under the CalFresh program or the California Food Assistance Program. Undocumented farmworkers who would have been eligible for those programs, but were not because they were undocumented, would be eligible for cash payments.
Eligible farmworkers in the program could receive payments up to $36,000 over three years in the proposed program. If approved the program would begin on January 1, 2023 and run through December, 2026.
While payments would be made to farmworkers who have had their work hours reduced, farmworkers who are unemployed for a short period of time would still be eligible for cash payments if they'r unemployed “due to reasons out of their control.”
During last year's legislative session, Hurtado also introduced Senate Bill 465, the Comida Para Todos, the Food For All, Act.
Last session, Senator Hurtado introduced Senate Bill 464, the Comida Para Todos (Food for All Act) to expand eligibility for state funded nutrition benefits to anyone those who would be eligible for the CalFresh program regardless of their immigration status. Last year's state budget included funding to begin implementing the Food For All program.