State Senator Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, will no longer seek to dissolve the State Water Resources Control Board, which manages the state water.
But Hurtado is still moving ahead with Senate Bill 1219 — the State Water Resiliency and Modernization Act. The act originally called for the State Water Resources Control Board to be dissolved and to be replaced by a Blue Ribbon Commission.
That Commission would have been comprised of officials from water agencies across the state along with State Legislators. But Hurtado has placed amendments to the bill which no longer calls for the State Water Resources Control Board to be dissolved.
Senate Bill 1219 also no longer calls for a Blue Ribbon Commission, but rather a Blue Ribbon Committee.
Hurtado also released a statement on Thursday on the State Department of Water Resources releasing $3.3 million to repair segments of the Delta-Mendota Canal. Segments of the canal due to subsidence, the effective sinking of the canal which reduces its ability to deliver water, that has been caused by overpumping of groundwater are being repaired.
“This is the first of many steps to help California modernize and repair our water infrastructure,” said Hurtado about the Delta Mendota funds. “As California’s climate changes, we must find ways to adapt — and fixing our broken canals is one such way towards resiliency. Another way is modernizing California’s water management, which is why I have decided to move forward with SB 1219, which will ensure we move our water planning into the 21st century and prepare for our water future.”
The Delta-Mendota Canal delivers water to 1.2 million acres of farmland across the San Joaquin, San Benito and Santa Clara Valleys, delivering water to more than 2 million Californians.
Four projects are receive funding in the state budge this year where $100 million was allocated to fix the state's major water sources.
On March 24, DWR released $29.8 million for repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal. The Friant-Kern Canal delivers water to one million acres from Fresno to Bakersfield, and serves more than 250,000 Californians. The Friant-Kern Canal has lost more than 60 percent of its original conveyance capacity, its ability to deliver water, due to subsidence.
Additional funding will be released to repair a second portion of the San Luis Canal and the California Aqueduct. Ground was broken on the first phase of repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal in January.
Another $100 million will be included for repairs to the state's major water sources, including the Friant-Kern Canal, in the 2022-2023 fiscal year state budget. Hurtado was among those who helped secure the $200 million in funding for the repairs of water sources in this year's and the 20222-2023 budget.
This legislative session, Senator Hurtado introduced Senate Bill 1219. Amendments taken in the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee on SB 1219 removed the Blue Ribbon Commission, replacing it with a committee, and removed language that would sunset the State Water Resources Control Board. But Hurtado said the amendments would bolster the responsibilities of the committee and expand its authority.
Senate Bill 559 — The State Water Resiliency Act of 2021 — as introduced, would have allocated $785 million to repair the Friant-Kern Canal, the Delta-Mendota Canal and major portions of the California Aqueduct.Congressman Jim Costa and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein have companion legislation in Congress. Senate Bill 559 originally called for $400 million to be allocated for the Friant-Kern Canal repairs.
Last year the Friant Water Authority Board, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, approved a package of local, state and federal funding for the canal's repairs.
Senate Bill 559 passed out of the Appropriations Committee on August 26, 2021 with amendments that would place fund administration under the Department of Water Resources in consultation with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Under these amendments, the departments would have to follow various guidelines and conduct studies in order for funding to be released and allocated.
But Hurtado said these requirements would further complicate the process and the fund disbursement, slowing construction on the state’s canals. Assembly Appropriations amendments also removed the intent language outlining where funding should be allocated, and deleted the specific funding allotments planned for in SB 559 as introduced.
Hurtado held a press conference on SB 1219 on Monday Dave Cortese, the Democratic State Senator from San Jose who co-authored the bill, also participated in the press conference.
On Monday Cortese said the bill would establish a blue ribbon committee to take a much needed “top to bottom” look at how the state's water is managed. He also said everything was being done to make sure the bill could move forward in the Legislature.