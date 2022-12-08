It won't be likely that by the end of Thursday either Democrat Melissa Hurtado or Republican David Shepard would know who would be the State Senator in District 16.
With Hurtado leading Shepard by only 24 votes and the official election process still churning, who would be placed in the District 16 seat remained to be seen as of Thursday afternoon.
While Hurtado “doubled” the size of her lead on Thursday it was only by another 12 votes. Hurtado had taken a 12-vote lead in the race on Monday.
The Kern County Elections Division posted its final election results on Wednesday night. A little after 1 p.m. Thursday the California Secretary of State's office posted those final results.
The final vote showed Hurtado ahead by 24 votes with 68,449 votes to 68,425 votes for Shepard, a Porterville farmer.
With Kern County announcing its results, all of the four counties in the district have released their final results as Tulare, Kings and Fresno Counties had earlier released its official final results. All of the counties also still had to certify their results. Tulare and Kings Counties have certified their votes while as of Thursday morning, Fresno and Kern Counties had yet to do so.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting for 9 a.m. Friday to certify the Kern County election results.
Hurtado had been gradually cutting into Shepard's 3,400-vote lead since election day on November 8. Democrats have a registration advantage of 41 to 28 percent in the district, but Democrats in the area tend to vote more conservative and that was demonstrated in this election.
The district mostly includes portions of Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties while just a small portion of Fresno County is in the district. Forty-four percent of Kern County's voters are in the district while just two percent of Fresno County's voters are in the district.
Hurtado did just well enough in Kern County to take her razor thin advantage as she maintained her advantage in Kern County, receiving 58 percent of the vote in the county while Shepard received 42 percent. Hurtado also held her own well enough in Tulare County to stay in the race as she received 47 percent of the vote to Shepard's 53 percent.
While Shepard has said he would accept the results, he has also said a recount and even litigation is possible. He has also been critical of the Kern County Election's Division for how slow its vote count has been.
There are no automatic recounts in California and those who request a recount must pay for it.
Hurtado had represented District 14, which included Porterville, in the State Senate. After redistricting she chose to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.