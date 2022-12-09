While the State Senate District 16 race between Democrat Melissa Hurtado Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, remained razor thin, Hurtado has apparently declared victory or at least now considers herself to be the State Senator for the 16th district.
Hurtado's Twitter page now states: Senator Melissa Hurtado, proudly representing the 16th Senate District: Cities in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare Counties.
Hurtado also retweeted the following tweet from California State Library official Alex Vasser: “The youngest-ever woman to serve in the CA State Senate defeats candidate who would have been the youngest State Senator since 1951 in the second closest general election in the history of the California state legislature. By percentage, not votes.”
Hurtado, 34, was elected to the State Senate in 2018. Shepard is 29.
There was a slight change again in the results on Thursday afternoon as after previously announcing a final result, Fresno County released the results of more votes on Thursday. As a result the California Secretary of State's Office posted updated results on Thursday afternoon showing Hurtado ahead by 20 votes.
The tally showed Hurtado with 68,457 votes and Shepard with 68,437 votes. Previously Hurtado had led Shepard by 24 votes as she had 68,449 votes and Shepard had 68,425 votes.
Shepard had a 3,400-vote lead since the November 8 election, but Hurtado had been gradually cutting into that lead ever since, first taking a 12-vote lead on Monday with the continued vote count in Kern County. After Kern County had announced its final official results on Wednesday night, Hurtado had a 24-vote lead.
District 16 includes portions of Tulare County, including Porterville, and Kings, Kern and Fresno Counties. While Shepard has had the advantage in Tulare, Kings and Fresno Counties, Hurtado had the significant advantage in Kern County where 44 percent of the county's voters are in District 16.
Hurtado received 58 percent of the vote in Kern County while Shepard received 42 percent. Hurtado held her own well enough in Tulare County as well to stay in the race as she received 47 percent of the vote while Shepard received 53 percent of the vote.
Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern Counties have all released their final election results. Tulare and Kings Counties have also certified their election results and the Kern County Board of Supervisors certified that county's election results at a special meeting on Friday morning.
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to certified that county's election results at its meeting on Tuesday. All election results are sent to the state to be certified on Friday, December 16.
For his part, Shepard continued to be critical of the Kern County Election Division for how it's handled its vote count, adding he's continuing to look at his options, which could include possibly asking for a recount. There are no automatic recounts in California and those who ask for a recount must pay for it.
When Hurtado was elected in 2018, she was elected to represent District 14, which included Porterville. After redistricting, Hurtado chose to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.