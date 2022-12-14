While Democrat Melissa Hurtado has hit the ground running as District 16's new State Senator, her Republican opponent David Shepard hasn't given up yet as he has officially asked for a recount.
On Tuesday night, Shepard, a Porterville farmer, posted on his Twitter page that he was seeking a recount. Recounts aren't automatic in California and those who request a recount must pay for it.
“Today I turned in the necessary paperwork with the counties in SD 16 to start the process of a recount,” Shepard posted on Twitter. “There are too many irregularities that have taken place that need to be reassessed.”
So Shepard has asked the four counties in District 16, Tulare, Kern, Kings and Fresno Counties to do a recount. District 16 encompasses portions of Tulare, Kern and Kings Counties and a small portion of Fresno County.
The final vote result reported by the California Secretary of State shows Hurtado receiving 20 more votes than Shepard as Hurtado received 68,457 voters and Shepard received 68,437 votes. The Secretary of State is scheduled to certify the election results on Friday.
All for counties in District 16 have certified their election results. Tulare and Kings Counties had earlier certified their election results while the Kern County Board of Supervisors certified that county's election results at a special meeting on Friday and the Fresno County Board of Supervisors certified that county's election results at their meeting on Tuesday.
Shepard has been particularly critical of how the Kern County Elections Division handled its vote. Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard presented an analysis of her division's vote count to the Kern County Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Tuesday. The report admitted there were problems and that the office had limitations. But while Shepard claimed Kern County had problems that no other county had, Bedard's analysis stated her office was able to complete the vote on time and in a similar manner to other nearby counties.
The Bakersfield Californian reported on November 21 Kern County completed 97 percent of its vote as died San Bernardino and Fresno Counties. Bedard's analysis noted at that time Ventura County had completed 87 percent of its vote, San Luis Obispo 83 percent and Sacramento 72 percent.
Bedard noted the reason why it takes so long to count votes is now the vast majority of voters vote by mail-in ballot.
The Californian reported Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters expressed concern about how off the Kern County Elections Division was in its vote estimate. Bedard stated it's not uncommon for counties to be off in their estimates, noting Alamada County was off by more than 100,000 at one time.
Estimates can vary because of “cured” ballots which have minor errors are eventually deemed eligible to be counted.
The California reported Bedard told the Kern County Board Orange County estimated it had 404,593 ballots when it actually had 383,167.
The Kern County Elections Division has also petitioned for an additional 10 mail-in ballots that were discovered to be counted. Five of the ballots involved the District 16 race and won't affect the outcome of the race.
HURTADO SEEKING IDEAS
Meanwhile on Wednesday Hurtado announced she was seeking ideas from District 16 residents. Residents in the district can submit their ideas for state legislation or budget requests to Hurtado.
In a press release, Hurtado's office stated Hurtado's staff will vet proposed ideas before Hurtado personally reviews them. Hurtado's office stated Hurtado may use the ideas submitted to propose legislation to be considered by the State Legislature.
“Residents of the 16th Senate District face unique challenges that are often overlooked by Sacramento and California’s urban areas,” Hurtado said. “I encourage everyone in Senate District 16 to submit their ideas on how we can improve the safety, health and well-being of our community.”
Those interested in submitting an idea can visit Hurtado's website, https://sd16.senate.ca.gov/submit-bill-ideas.
The press release stated Hurtado encourages anyone who has ever said "there is a better way to do this" or "I think I can fix that" to submit an idea.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, January 13, 2023. The submission form includes typical questions that are asked about potential laws during the legislative process, so residents can make the strongest arguments possible for their bill ideas or budget requests.
Hurtado previously represented District 14, which included Porterville. After redistricting she chose to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.