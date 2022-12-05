As of Monday morning The Porterville area was set to be without representation in the State Senate as the State Legislature convened for a special session on Monday to consider some kind of an excise tax on oil companies. There continued to be a razor thin margin in the race between Democrat Melissa Hurtado and Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, in the State Senate 16th district race.
For his part, Shepard has taken to task the Kern County Elections Division for its slow counting of the votes. He posted a video on Saturday stating while he would accept the result of the election, he added “I'm telling my supporters this race is not over.”
He added in the video that a recount or even litigation is possible if necessary. There's no automatic recount in California and those who ask for a recount must pay for it.
As of Monday morning, Melissa Hurtado had a 12-vote lead over Shepard. Both candidates had received 50 percent of the vote as Hurtado had received 68,302 votes and Shepard received 68,290 votes.
Hurtado had been gradually cutting into Shepard's lead ever since the November 8 election as Shepard once led by 3,400 votes.
Shepard has been critical of the Kern County Elections Division throughout the process, stating in the video he posted “inaccurate updates” by the office “greatly reduced my lead in the race.”
Shepard did say in the video, “I'm not asking for a difference of results. If the voters voted to elect Melissa Hurtado, so be it.”
Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties have completed their vote counts. But as of Monday morning the Kern County Elections Division had reported on its website it still needed 100 ballots to process.
Hurtado has been representing District 14 in the State Senate, which includes Porterville. But after redistricting Hurtado ran to represent District 16, which also includes Porterville.
Based on the results in Kern County, Hurtado should maintain her lead although whether it would be enough to make her the clear cut winner could obviously be debated. Hurtado has received 58 percent of the votes in Kern County while Shepard has received 42 percent.
And the fact Hurtado has held her own in Tulare County as compared to other Democratic candidates in Tulare County may have been enough for Hurtado to eventually maintain a slight edge over Shepard.
In Tulare County Shepard received 53 percent of the vote, 23,057 votes, while Hurtado received 47 percent, 20,321 votes.
By comparison in the 22nd Congressional District race in Tulare County, Republican David Valadao, the winner, received 59.5 percent, 15,650 votes, while Democrat Rudy Salas receive 40.5 percent of the vote, 10,639 votes.
In his video Shepard stated a full audit of the Kern County Elections Division should be done and resignations should be expected.
“Kern County has a history of running very close elections,” Shepard said in the video. Shepard said improvements in the Kern County Elections Division needed to be done but “unfortunately the opposite has taken place.”
He note on November 14 Kern County's only sorting machine broke down, but fortunately was repaired quickly.
Shepard said none of the other three counties in District 16 have had the issues Kern County has had and in his video he said it could be argued no other county in the state has had the issues Kern County has had.
“It's been 3 weeks since the election and ballots are still not completely counted which is preventing a handful of races from being called, including mine,” Shepard tweeted last week. “This is utterly ridiculous and should not be accepted as the norm. California must do better.”