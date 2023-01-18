It appears the District 16 State Senate race may finally be coming to an end.
Democrat Melissa Hurtado has again declared victory and David Shepard's campaign has indicated the race may indeed be coming to an end. Hurtado's campaign called for Shepard, a Porterville farmer, to concede after the Kern County Elections Division announced late Tuesday it had completed a second recount. That recount ended up netting the Republican a net gain of one vote.
So the recount has now been officially concluded in the four counties in the district, Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Kern Counties.
The entire recount process has led to a net gain of eight votes for Shepard, which would place him about 14 votes behind Hurtado. The Fresno County recount led to a net gain of one vote for Shepard.
After its entire recount process Tulare County's official results showed a net gain of two votes for Shepard. The Kings County recount also showed a net gain of two votes for Shepard.
Shepard entered the recount process trailing Hurtado by 22 votes. On January 6 the Hurtado campaign also claimed victory at that point, saying there wouldn't be the votes to change the results of the election as a result of the recount process.
Shepard originally asked for a recount to be done in 50 precincts in Kern County and the results of that recount showed no change in the election results. Hurtado then asked for a recount to be done in another 142 precincts in Kern County and after that recount was completed the Kern County Elections Division announced a net gain of one vote for Shepard on Tuesday.
As far as the results of the latest Kern County recount, Shepard's campaign manager Austin Gilbert told the Bakersfield Californian “it was the end of the road.” He told the Californian on Tuesday the campaign would release a statement in the next couple of days.
No reference was made to a request by Shepard and supporters of Shepard to have 150 mail-in ballots reviewed in Kings County. Shepard and his supports attended a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on January 10, calling for the board to direct the Kings County Elections Division to review those 150 ballots that were denied due to invalid signatures. The board announced no action after meeting in closed session at that meeting.
Hurtado has been sworn in as the District 16 State Senator and has been serving in the position. She previously represented Porterville in District 14. After redistricting Hurtado decided to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.