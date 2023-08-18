While Southern California will receive the brunt of Hurricane Hilary this weekend, Hurricane Hilary will weaken by the time it arrives to this area on Sunday and Monday. But it's still expected to bring a considerable amount of rain.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District also stated its reservoirs, including Success Lake, will be able to handle whatever's in the forecast.
The County of Tulare also stated what it referred to as “nuisance flooding” may occur.
Today's high is expected to be 96 with a 30 percent chance of rain tonight in Porterville, the National Weather Service predicted.
Sunday's high is expected to be 86 with a 40 percent chance of rain. Then the storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night, early Monday morning with between three-quarters and one inch of rain possible after 11 p.m.
Another quarter to a half inch of rain could fall on Monday morning. Monday's high is expected to be 83.
There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Monday night and then the weather is expected to be pleasant the rest of the week with a high of 87 on Tuesday, 91 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday and 91 on Friday.
Success Lake has a storage capacity of about 82,000 acre-feet, so it can handle more than an additional 20,000 acre-feet. As of Friday morning Success Lake's storage was at 61,415 acre-feet
“We’re keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Hilary,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District stated.
“We anticipate remnant moisture to reach southern portions of the Sierra Nevada this weekend,” added the corp, referring to what's expected to come from Hurricane Hilary.
“Our reservoirs have capacity to handle forecasted inflows. We will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as necessary.:
The National Weather Service reported on Friday there's a 15 to 40 percent chance of excessive rainfall in Kern County, the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills throughout the day Monday from 5 a.m. To 11 p.m.
There's a chance of tenth to a quarter inch of rain tonight in Camp Nelson, a half to three quarters of an inch after 11 a.m. Sunday, between 1 and 2 inches Sunday night and another half to three-quarters of an inch on Monday.
“Tulare County officials are closely monitoring the forecast for Hurricane Hilary,” the county stated. “Moderate to heavy rains are projected for Sunday evening and Monday; nuisance flooding may occur.”