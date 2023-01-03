Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden.
I’m trying to prepare you for what the next two years will sound like. Because when the Republicans don’t have a substantive complaint, they make up something hateful and irrelevant. They prefer unsubstantiated accusations: You’re mother’s a lady of the evening. The mere accusation does the damage; it doesn’t matter that they made it up, and they know it. Once you’ve said it, some people will wonder how much she charges. Innuendo works. It’s the Republican Party’s only weapon.
Hunter Biden is like some of our kids. They’ve made mistakes, some of them pretty terrible. And having a famous last name makes it even easier to make even worse mistakes. People trying to curry favor with your famous relative will offer you forbidden pleasures, and you’ll fall for them, because you’re weak and foolish, as many of us are. And because you have a famous relative, they’ll use it to hurt the person they hate. It isn’t even Hunter Biden they’re after; no one but his family actually cares about him. They want to use him to get even with Democrats for the endless attacks on their hero, Donald Trump.
But there’s a difference.
According to the Washington Post, Trump made 30,573 factually incorrect statements during his Presidency. Some were harmless. Many were simply incorrect, although he may not have known it (Trump rarely if ever reads, which is how most of us find out what’s true and what’s not.) Technically, a lie is something that you know isn’t true when you say it, and Trump didn’t really know much of anything. But reporters who followed him closely documented hundreds of statements that he HAD to know where lies. Biden has a few of those, but not like Trump has. He’s the GOAT of liars.
Donald Trump was constantly criticized for actions that did actual harm to America and to Americans – especially the American middle class. Here are a few links to published lists of Trump’s lies, bad decisions, and bad behavior:
https://www.americanprogress.org/article/100-ways-100-days-trump-hurt-americans/
https://www.indy100.com/news/donald-trump-worst-jan-6th-2658645286 (the 59 worst things Trump did)
https://www.theatlantic.com/unthinkable/ (50 Moments That Define an Improbable Presidency)
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/11/checking-the-facts-in-the-world-of-trump
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/24/politics/trump-worst-abuses-of-power/index.html
Trump actually did the things reported in these articles. The criticism was based on what he said and did. The reporting of facts is not the same as character assassination. Implying guilt on the part of a deeply flawed son is not the same thing as criticizing lies, bad behavior and illegal actions committed by an elected official. You can’t impeach a President twice for having a foolish son.
The Democrats’ attacks on the Republican candidate for President will hopefully consist of criticisms of things that the candidate actually did or said. If he’s held office previously, as is almost always the case, his actions and decisions will be put under a microscope, and will probably be described in the most unflattering way possible. That’s politics. In fact, magnifying the opponents’ shortcomings is almost the expected style of political campaigns. They’ve always been like that. If you’ve read my last book, HTTPV (on Amazon in both Kindle and hardcopy format), you’ll know that the best way to lie is to tell only part of the truth, and I’m opposed to that. If you have to exaggerate a candidate’s shortcomings, maybe they’re not that bad after all.
But the Republican attack on Biden will be all Hunter Biden, all the time. What are you going to say about Joe Biden? That he’s a radical leftist? A socialist? A Communist? A pedophile? No, he’s just a very smart, very experienced, slightly forgetful guy with a strong Catholic view of right and wrong. They can’t beat him up for what he stands for. So they’ll attack his son. Remember that the next time some corpulent fossils at Denny’s start in on Hunter Biden. It’s all they’ve got.
I’m ashamed of voters who fall for the Republican mantra of lies and disinformation. You’d think that when they look for something of substance to criticize Joe Biden for and can’t find it, they’d conclude that maybe, just maybe, they’re being used. But they’re clueless. Add to that cognitive dissonance and the Dunning-Kruger effect, and it’s a hard nut to crack. They don’t know, and they don’t want to know. How do you penetrate that shell? Don’t ask me; I’ve tried to do so for the last two years, and as you might have noticed, I failed.
Now that a majority in the Senate is assured, and the Republican tsunami turned out to be a pink dribble (and they really should have that looked at), Republicans won’t be able to end Social Security and Medicare, as Florida Senator Rick Scott has threatened to do. So they’ll have to content themselves with stabbing the American middle class in the back and blaming it on the Democrats.
But if you’re one of the 70% of young people between 18 and 29 who didn’t bother to vote, shame on you! Democratic voters are disgusted with your laziness and apathy. The Republicans are happy that you can’t be bothered. But if the Republicans win again in 2024, it will be because you again couldn’t be bothered to take steps to ensure that you have a future. And if there’s no social safety net, if education continues to fall short, if your children turn out as lost and rudderless as Hunter Biden, you’ll be blamed, too.