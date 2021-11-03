An early assessment of the damage done by the Windy Fire indicates the fire killed hundreds of Giant Sequoias. And it's believed many more may not be able to survive.
In addition, the forest service emphasized active management helped save many trees, including in the Trail of 100 Giants.
Assessments continue on the damage done in the Sequoia National Forest, including the Giant Sequoia Monument.
The lightning-caused Windy Fire, currently 97,528 acres and 92% contained, burned into 11 Giant Sequoia groves. Five are entirely within Sequoia National Forest, two are in the Tule River Indian Reservation, and four are in both the reservation and forest.
“Initial assessments, based on observations by resource advisors and burn severity maps, indicate the fire killed hundreds of Giant Sequoias,” Sequoia National Forest stated. “Many more were heavily torched and may or may not survive.”
The forest service stated while a large number of firefighters were battling the blaze to fully contain it, a special task force of firefighters and resource specialists were working to protect Giant Sequoias. In some groves, they constructed firelines surrounding the grove or individual groups of trees, set up sprinkler systems, and removed fuels from around the grove and individual trees in advance of the coming fire. After the fire burned through the groves, hot spots were extinguished in and around the trees.
When assessing its conclusion active management saved many trees, the forest service stated: “During initial observations, it was apparent that Giant Sequoia trees treated before the Windy Fire swept through the groves were more likely to survive,” the forest service stated. “Those with duff and woody debris scraped away from their trunks, especially near burn marks, were less susceptible in most cases.”
The forest service noted in the Starvation Complex, four of the six Giant Sequoias that were treated before the fire reached them survived. The forest serviced added 116 trees not accessible were killed.
“Similar conditions were found in the Long Meadow Grove where more than a decade of fuels reduction efforts helped save the Giant Sequoia trees along the Trail of 100 Giants,” the forest service stated.
When commenting on active management, such as prescribed burning, the forest service states, “Historically, there is substantial tree survival where the stand has been exposed to low-severity or mixed-severity fire regimes.”
“Within the high severity burned areas, most of the Giant Sequoias were burned and killed. In moderate severity areas, some Giant Sequoias may survive while those in low severity burned areas are likely to survive the Windy Fire,” stated Forest Ecosystem Manager Gretchen Fitzgerald.
The Sequoia National Forest stated it will continue to work with researchers and local experts to monitor the groves and determine the impacts of the Windy and Castle Fires over the next year. It's estimated the Castle Fire killed as much as 10 to 14 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias.
Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said the fires demonstrate the need for prescribed burning.
“Recent fires highlight the need for restoration in the giant sequoia groves. By reducing fuels through prescribed burning and other density-reduction treatments, the likelihood of future large, high-severity fires can be reduced,” Benson said. “The Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan requires protection, preservation, and restoration of Giant Sequoias through management activities. We will continue to work with our partners, Tule River Indian Reservation, National Park Service, Save the Redwoods League, and CAL FIRE on best management practices to protect and restore our Giant Sequoia groves.”
“Cumulative impacts on our giant sequoias from the 2019 Castle Fire along with this year’s Windy and KNP Complex Fires will continue to be studied in coordination with the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.”
An assessment of nine groves all within the Giant Sequoia National Monument found 25 percent of the groves were burned by high-intensity fire in the Windy Fire. The assessment again noted in the Starvation Complex even though 92 percent of the grove was burned by high-intensity fire, four of six trees that were treated before the fire reached the grove survived.
FIRE UPDATE
As of Wednesday morning more than 200 fire personnel were still assigned to the Windy Fire. A small section of uncontained fire perimeter located north of Cold Springs Creek and south of the Tule River Indian Reservation is being monitored by air.
“This edge of the fire is in a very rugged, remote spot, too hazardous for fire personnel to construct fireline,” the forest service stated. “Aircraft and fire personnel will respond quickly if a flare-up occurs.”
The forest service stated its not expected for the fire to be fully contained until more winter weather arrives, which should extinguish remaining hot spots.
The forest service also stated work is being done to minimize potential soil erosion. “This work normally begins before the fire is contained. Priorities include repair of hand and dozer fire lines, roads, trails, staging areas, safety zones, and drop points used during fire suppression efforts,” the forest service stated.
Additional assessments were done by the Burned Area Emergency Response, BAER, team. Information about these efforts can be found at Inciweb. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7866/
Forest Service managed land burned in the Windy Fire remain closed under a Forest area closure which can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sequoia/alerts-notices Closed roads include Western Divide Highway (M107) near Ponderosa, M99 at Lloyd Meadow Road, and Parker Pass (M50) at Parker Meadow above California Hot Springs.
“Fire hazards continue to pose an immediate threat, keeping the area closed until further notice,” the forest service stated.
The latest Windy Fire information can be found at Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841/.