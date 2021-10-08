Estimates are the KNP Complex burning in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the Windy Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest have destroyed hundreds of Giant Sequoias.
The KNP Complex has burned through 15 Giant Sequoia groves. In addition, the most recent estimate has concluded 74 Giant Sequoias have been killed as a result of the Windy Fire.
“It's heartbreaking,” Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, told the Associated Press
The Associated Press reported two groves, including one with 5,000 trees, were burned with high-intensity fire by the KNP Complex. Those two groves are Redwood Mountain and Castle Creek.
A massive smoke cloud formed over the Redwood Mountain Grove on Monday, indicating high-intensity fire.
Park officials on Wednesday wrote on Facebook they suspected some groves were hit by flames severe enough “to result in sequoia mortality, possibly for significant numbers of trees (hundreds).”
The fires can result in the Giant Sequoias burning “like a horrible Roman candle," Brigham told Associated Press.
In the Sequoia National Park's famed Giant Forest, home to 2,000 Giant Sequoias, two burned Giant Sequoias fell and were destroyed. But otherwise the Giant Forest remains in tact, including the world's largest tree, the General Sherman.
Firefighters have continued to take numerous measures to protect the Giant Sequoias, including the General Sherman.
Officials state the total damage won't be known for months.
Garrett Dickman, a wildlife biologist for Yosemite National Park, told the Los Angeles Times 74 Giant Sequoias have been destroyed by the Windy Fire. Dickman had earlier told CNN in one grove, 29 Sequoias were “incinerated” by the Windy Fire.
It's estimated the Castle Fire destroyed 10,600 Giant Sequoias, about 10 to 14 percent of the world's population.
FOUR INJURED RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL
Four people when a tree fell on them while working on the KNP Complex were released from the hospital on Friday.
One is an employee with CALFIRE and three are with the California Conservation Corps. They were hurt on Thursday afternoon.
WINDY FIRE UPDATE
As of Friday morning the Windy Fire remained at 97,541 acres and at 80 percent containment.
Officials stated firefighters “continued patrolling and monitoring containment lines to ensure they would hold against stronger winds forecast for Thursday night and Friday.”
Officials added firefighters “continued direct and indirect attacks on stretches of the fire perimeter where the fire is most active and containment lines are unfinished. Fire managers increased containment at the southeast boundary of the Tule River Indian Reservation where rugged and remote terrain near Lone Pine Mountain made direct attack too dangerous for firefighters.
“Crews are monitoring open sections of fireline between Devils Den and Cold Springs, south of Coy Peak at the northern perimeter, and between Baker Peak and Tobias Creek to the southeast. All of these are places where the fire is approaching areas of lighter fuels in burn scars from past incidents. Containment may increase based on weather and line construction progress.”
Officials stated access began to be given on Thursday to Sequoia Groves in the fire interior to assess their conditions. Officials added others working on the fire were busy removing hazardous trees from roadsides.
Officials continued to state current weather conditions were unlikely to have a significant impact on the fire.