Although the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival activities and parade for April 4 have been canceled, Carina Morales has still been named as the festival’s Queen.
Morales was born in Long Beach. “My parents decided to leave the city life behind and start a new journey in the valley,” Morales said. “Searching for a home, Lindsay was a town that caught our eye. As a fourth grader starting a new school mid-way through the year it took some time to adapt, but luckily I met some amazing and very kind friends.”
Morales’ brother Christian attends Fresno State and her sister Catherine graduated from UC Santa Barbara. Her parents, Fidelia and Luis Morales came to the U.S. As immigrants. Morales also has two yougher brothers, Matthew a junior at Lindsay High, and Luis Jr., a seventh grader at Jefferson Elementary.
“Throughout high school I was involved in various extracurricular activities,” Morales said.
She has been involved in planting trees and plants throughout Lindsay and singing Christmas carols to the elderly at Lindsay Gardens with the Lindsay High girls soccer team.
“Not only did I dedicate many hours to the town of Lindsay, but I was also involved in high school sports,” Morales said.
As a sophomore, Morales played on the first LHS girls soccer team to win a Valley title. With the LHS girls soccer team she has been selected as Best Offensive Player, Most Inspirational and Best Defensive Player and was named to the East All-Star soccer team as a senior. Morales also played volleyball at LHS.
“Another important aspect of my time in high school was being involved in various clubs,” Morales said.
Morales has been involved in Key Club, French Honors Society, Cardinal Letter Club, and AVID. “Being involved in all these clubs was beneficial for me because it introduced me to new people and provided me many opportunities towards my educational journey,” Morales said.
During her junior year, Morales was part of the Ono City Sister City Program and had the chance to travel to Japan.
Morales attended Fresno State where she earned her bachelor’s in Kinesiology-Exercise Science. She worked for the Mini-Corps program and tutored Migrant Program students while attending college.
After high school, I wanted to stay close to my family and decided to attend CSU Fresno where I completed my Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology- Exercise Science. While attending college I worked for the Mini-Corps Program where I helped tutor students who were part of the Migrant Program.
She worked for two years at Washington Elementary in Lindsay and one year at Fresno Unified School District.
While working in Fresno she also worked at Scout Island during summer vacation as a leader who prepared and taught outdoor lessons and activities to Migrant Program kids. “Due to all my experiences working with students, I knew that it was something I wanted to pursue a career in,” Morales said.
“It’s still unreal,” added Morales about being chosen as this year’s OBF Queen. “When I got the news I was in total shock. I remember during my high school years I would hope and vision being the Lindsay OBF Queen, so when they came to my house and asked me if I could represent Lindsay as this year’s queen, I was just shocked.
It’s still unreal to me, even now. I still get butterflies thinking about being up on the float in the festival. I’m looking forward to to helping out the community more. Seeing how many people are involved in the festival has really opened my eyes to how important it is to help out in the community. Now, I want to get more involved. I want to work as a P.E. Teacher and be a role model with the younger generations.”
Morales returned to Lindsay to work as a substitute teacher. She’s currently working to earn her teaching credential in physical education and eventually plans to earn a master’s. “I would like to one day give back to the community of Lindsay for every opportunity and life changing experience that it has provided me with,” she said.
“Be humble and be kind to others,” advised Morales to girls who hope to be the OBF queen in the future. “Help out as much as you can because it comes a long way. Just be involved, because the more you are involved in the community, the more opportunities there are.
“There are so many opportunities that Lindsay offers, and it’s cool because I hope this just continues and people return to Lindsay to give back. I don’t see myself anywhere else. Even though I didn’t grow up here, I consider Lindsay my hometown, so that’s what I hope for younger girls, just to be humble.”