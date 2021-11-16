Grit Gear and Forever Young Events, both Exeter based companies, are partnering to deliver a one of a kind event at McDermont X.
The Fieldhouse Climb is 6 months in the making and features 3.6 miles of running through Lindsay and the climbing of 12 flights of stairs to an indoor finish line on the soccer field of McDermont X. Proceeds from the event to be held Saturday, December 4 will benefit Get up and Move, a new non profit in Lindsay that teaches kids how to eat healthy and subsidizes their memberships at McDermont X.
More than 200 participants form throughout the Valley are expected to participate. Teams of 4 or more have the chance to win prizes for each of their members for earning the most points based on the fastest overall finishing time.
Healthy food will be available at the finish line from Food from the Heart, a new Lindsay based restaurant serving plant based food. Better Booch from Los Angeles will be providing their “fermented tea” Kombucha that has been highlighted as a Top 10 Kombucha in the United States. Each finisher will have a chance to try a can of their Kombucha.
Those sponsoring the event include: GFit Lifestyle- Bronze; Food from the Heart- Bronze; Sierra View Medical Center- Silver; FYE Sports- Gold; PRO PT- Gold; Better Booch-Gold; Bellcraft Brew Co- Platinum; Grit Gear- Platinum
To sign up for the event visit www.fieldhouseclimb.com