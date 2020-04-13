County-by-county comparisons in California are now available and the data shows the San Joaquin Valley, including Tulare County, is following the patter of the rest of the state when it comes to the coronavirus crisis.
Data provided by covidcounties.org shows Tulare County roughly tracking at the same rate as Kern County. The data shows overall Tulare County basically doing a little better than the rest of the state, but also shows the importance of shelter-in-place and social distancing policies and there's still a long ways to go.
Tulare County had its first coronavirus case on March 11 which was reported at Sierra View Medical Center. Kern County had its first case on March 17.
As of Saturday, Tulare County has had 227 postive cases of COVID-19 while Kern County has had 371 cases. Kern County has the highest number of cases in the San Joaquin Valley.
Tulare County also has a higher number of cases than Fresno County, which had 201 cases as of Saturday. Fresno County also has a low rate of cases per 100,000 at about 20,000 cases per 100,000.
Kern County had 41 cases per 100,000 while Tulare County had 49 cases per 100,000. As of Saturday, the state had 57 cases per 100,000.
Los Angeles County has been the epicenter of the coronavirus and as of Saturday, the county had 8,872 cases and 265 deaths. The number of cases in Los Angeles County is at 87 per 100,000. San Francisco County has 90 cases per 100,000.
Los Angeles County's doubling rate in which the number of cases doubles has been becoming longer and longer which is a pattern Tulare County and Kern County has been following.
Los Angeles County's doubling rate was at 10.3 days on Saturday, meaning the county went from about 4,400 cases to more than 8,800 over the last 10 days.
Tulare County's double rate was at 6.6 as it took that long for the county to go from more than 100 cases to more than 200.
Kern County's doubling rate was at 8 days and Fresno County's doubling rate was at 6.9 days. The fastest doubling rate was in San Bernardino County at 5.85 days. Tulare and Kern Counties are among the counties that are weeks behind other counties in the state in their outbreaks.
The numbers, though, are skewed by exactly what testing is being done as counties have different procedures. As of Saturday, Tulare County had 11 deaths while Kern County only had three deaths and Fresno County had five.
The fact that Kern and Fresno Counties have so few deaths compared to other counties could mean there has been more testing in those counties.
As of Saturday there were 22,388 cases of the coronavirus and 632 deaths in California.