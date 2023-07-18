Some time around 1970, the Republican Party realized if they told voters the truth about their plans for America, they’d never win another election. So they “practiced to dissemble.” They decided their campaign strategy was to lie — lie to scare voters; lie to misrepresent the other side’s goals; lie to make people mad enough to vote.
And it worked beyond their wildest dreams.
Lies are the cheapest weapon you can get. Just accuse your opponent — of ANYTHING. It doesn’t have to be true, or reasonable, or even plausible. That’s why Trump told President Zelensky of Ukraine to “just say you’re investigating the Bidens; Republican legislators will do the rest.”
Call Democrats radical leftists. The fact that they’re neither is irrelevant. Say they should be locked up. The fact that there’s no evidence of a crime is irrelevant. The fact that they’ve already been tried and found guilty of some trivial misdemeanor is irrelevant. The fact that the behavior that they’re actually guilty of is not only commonplace but practically expected of the rich and famous (as in being caught in flagrante delicto, like Bill Clinton) is irrelevant. (A legislator once walked into the Senate cloakroom and stepped on President Warren Harding’s back. Google it). And if the evidence is missing, you should assume that it would have proven their guilt if it weren’t missing (videlicet Hillary’s emails or Hunter Biden’s laptop). Guilty until proven innocent is the standard to apply. It’s as American as apple pie.
But it takes a special kind of person to believe so many lies. Are you one of them? Do you accept statements without verification if they satisfy your need to hate? Do you hear what you want to hear and disregard the rest? If so, you’re their lawful prey. They’re chumming, and you’re salivating. It’s little wonder that you get caught so easily.
So how can you tell if they’re lying to you? There are a number of tells. Any claim made without evidence is suspect. Numbers tossed out without attribution are a dead giveaway. (I just felt a stab of guilt, so the count of Trump’s lies is from the fact-checkers at the Washington Post).
Don’t get the impression that because you found something on the Internet, it’s true. There was a time that authors and publishers would have been ashamed to be caught lying, but not any more. Shame is a sentiment that many have experienced so many times that they’re inured to it, and no longer feel its hot breath. That’s why you can’t debate them. They’ve lied so many times that they can’t even tell that they’re lying. And once someone has lied to you, you can discount anything else that they say. A reputation can only be sullied once.
There are dozens of “logical fallacies,” statements that SOUND reasonable but are really just ways to win arguments by lying cleverly. Plato first described 14 of them 2,600 years ago. Today, the revised and augmented list contains nearly 100 logical fallacies. You can look them up, or you can just watch Fox News, which uses one or another of them in every baseless accusation. Think they don’t know what they’re doing? Think again. They’re not stupid; they’re liars.
And then there’s old reliable, “Post Hoc Ergo Prompter Hoc.” If you haven’t done so already, look it up. It’s Latin for “After this, therefore because of this.” Barack Obama was elected President, and then a meteor fell near Chelyabinsk. Coincidence? They think not. Their reasoning is simple: It MIGHT be true, therefore it IS true. Watch Fox for even a few minutes, and this simple logic will appear before you.
And to make things even worse, lies are more easily spread on social media than the truth — more than four times easier, according to a study carried out at MIT (https://www.chicagotribune.com/ct-ptb-davich-twitter-false-info-study-st-0321-20180318-story.html). But this was intuitively obvious long ago. In 1919, the humorist Mark Twain was posthumously credited with saying, "A lie will fly around the whole world while the truth is getting its boots on."
So how do you fact-check? It’s easy. Just assume that if you can’t prove that something that you’re told is true, it’s NOT. Assume that the source of any suspect statement has an ulterior motive, and that they have no shame. That may cost you some of the beliefs that you hold dear, but that’s the price you pay for demanding not to be lied to. “Because the Internet tells me so” isn't sufficient. Demand the truth, or they’ll use you like a disposable paper product. And it will be your own fault.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter'sbook, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net