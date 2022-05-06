After a three-year absence, it's back.
The Porterville Fair returns — and its the full Porterville Fair that's returning. The 74th annual Porterville Fair will be held next week from May 11 through 15
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the fair couldn't be held the past two years. But it's back this year and appropriately the team for this year's fair is “How Sweet It Is.”
“Oh gosh we're ecstatic to be able to ope the gates to the general public and have a full fair again,” Porterville Fair Director Susie Godfrey said.
The Porterville Fair Board did offer a scaled down fair last summer, its Ride and Dine event which provided carnival rides and food. But while well-received by the community, admittedly it wasn't the same.
Of course what was missing was the whole reason a fair is held and that's the chance for youth to show off the livestock they've raised. The livestock shows are back with hogs and pygmy goats being shown on Wednesday night and all other animals being shown on Thursday night, including steers, lambs and market goats.
And the live auction of all the livestock returns at 10 a.m. a week from today. Over the past two years the Porterville Fair Board and the community did an outstanding job to hold a virtual livestock show, so to speak, in which every animal raised by participating youth was sold.
But there's nothing like a live auction. “Thank goodness,” said Godfrey about the fair being able to hold a live auction.
“They will also be sold,” added Godfrey about the animals at the auction. “Nothing will go unsold.”
There will also be free concerts with paid admission at this year's fair. The popular local country group who performs other songs as well, Jerry Hall and Trick Shot, will be featured at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The KJUG Free Summer Concert Series kicks off in Porterville at the fair on Thursday when up and coming country artists Jackson Dean and Callista Clark perform. That concert begins on Thursday.
The fair will conclude with a concert at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, which will also conclude the Fiesta Day of the fair. The group Los Parras will perform in that concert.
All of the concerts and other entertainment will be held at the Greg Childress Porterville Breakfast Rotary Stage.
This year's fair also provides plenty of fun activities, including another auction being held a week from today. A new silent auction in which fairgoers can bid on FFA Ag Mechanics projects will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
There will also be the chance to climb the Rock Wall. And fairgoers can go to the Bank of the Sierra Expo Building to see Wildlife Wendy and her tropical birds. There will also be handmade fudge sold at the Expo Hall.
Those who are up to it can also test their staring skills with Brad Bodary the Mannequin Man. In addition there's a petting zoo.
And of course there will be plenty of food include barbecue, gourmet hot dogs, corn dogs, funnel cakes, spiral potatoes, ice cream, pineapple dole whip and kettle corn. Full yard glasses of lemonade will also be sold.
Another popular attraction figures to be the BMX Pros exhibition. The exhibition will feature the BMX Pros Trick Team, the world's No. 1 traveling extreme sports stunt show.
Those at the fair will also have the chance to experience Street Drum Corps, the world-renowned, high energy drum and percussion show from Los Angeles. The group will be making its way through the fairgrounds several times a day.
The Heritage Lounge also returns to this year's fair. The Heritage Association, which raises funds for the Porterville Fair will again offer the Heritage Lounge which will have a full bar, a private outdoor patio as well as snacks. A “Buyers Brunch” will also be sold at the lounge prior to Saturday's auction.
The lounge will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 8 to 10 a.m. and noon to 10 p.m. a week from today, Saturday, May 14.
Fairgoers will be offered the option of purchasing value packages which include gate admission for each day of the fair and VIP parking. The Heritage Lounge is for those 21 and older.
OTHER ENTERTAINMENT
On Friday, Deenie's Dance Workshop will be featured at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Monache Stage Band at 6 and Spin Academy at 7. A week from today, Saturday, May 14, Princess Lea Lee and Grandpa will perform at 5, Sensations will follow at 6, Dance Horizons will perform at 7 and the Enchanted Dance Studio will perform at 8. Radio Lazar will begin its Fiesta Festivities at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
SPECIAL DAYS
Physics Day will return to the fair on Wednesday. Sixth through eighth graders will have the change to explore and build items. They'll also have a chance to do “scientific” experiments on several rides as they'll collect data to see how the body responds to twists and turns.
Special Friends Day will be held on Thursday. Children and adults with special needs will receive the chance to participate in hands-on multi-sensory activities provided by Happy Trails Riding.
Preregistration is necessary. For more information visit portervillefair.com or call 781-6582.
The Junior Fair Board will put on Farm Day on Friday. About 1,800 second graders will have the chance to go through 17 stations on such topics as farming and water safety. Stations are manned by local high school students.
Also on Friday the Junior Fair Board will perform at the Rotary Stage, presenting the basics of agriculture in “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Sun, Soil, Water And Air.”
The fair is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 6 a.m. to midnight Friday and week from today, Saturday, May 14 and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
General admission is $12 for those older than 12, $7 for seniors and those 6-12 and free for those under 6. Ride tickets cost $24 before the fair begins.
Ride tickets can be purchased at Bank of the Sierra on Main Street and West Olive, Town and Country Market, Grocery Outlet, the Olive Street entrance at the Vallarta Shopping Center, Summit Charter Academy-Matthew, from Prairie Center 4-H members and the Porterville Recorder.
Ride tickets for $24 can also be purchased from noon to 4 p.m. at the fair office. After the fair begins ride tickets cost $29.