Occasionally I hear someone — usually someone with hair the color of mine — say he doesn’t want to pay taxes. My immediate response is “Then get out of my country,” or words to that effect.
Here’s the deal: If your children need medical treatment, you don’t decide your budget in advance; you find out what the problem is, get an expert opinion of what it’s going to take to fix it, and THEN find out how much it will cost. By then, how much it will cost doesn’t really matter anymore. You define the problem, and then you fix it. It costs what it costs.
Think of your country as your child. If you’re a patriot, that much should be easy. Then, find out what it needs. You can either ask your sister, or you can ask experts. I know you like your sister, but she doesn’t know diddly-squat about what the country needs. So pat her on the head, and then ask an expert — or a HUNDRED experts. Calling them “so-called experts” just reveals your inferiority complex. They know things you don’t know. Shut up.
Reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, maintenance of roads, dams and bridges, enhanced military might, better and cheaper education and job training, adequate and affordable child care, fraud prevention, faster and less expensive internet connections for all citizens, an effective criminal justice system (both crime prevention and correctional institutions — which currently don’t correct anyone), hardening of the national electrical grid, getting assault weapons and most handguns out of the hands of the general population, elimination of fraud in investment banking… it’s a long list. Each has solutions that will pay for themselves by preventing losses that are avoidable. And each of these, and many more, are ESSENTIAL to the success of our country.
How many of these issues are on the Republicans’ To-Do list? NONE OF THEM, because they all would necessitate raising taxes on the rich, and Republicans will NEVER do anything to upset the people who donate to their campaigns. More than 50 percent of the money given to Republican candidates in the 2016 election cycle came from around 400 Republican families. They OWN their candidates, and their candidates would allow the slow death of our country rather than risk losing funding for their campaigns. Who would have guessed that we’d end up with a Congress and a Senate infested with so many men and women who don’t give a CRAP about their own country?
How much will it cost? IT DOESN’T MATTER — just like curing your child of a potentially fatal disease. This list, and the hundred or so things I’ve left out, are the natural platform of the Democratic Party. I haven’t asked them, but if they’re not, they SHOULD be. These are the things that will make America Great again — not pretending slavery never existed, not suppressing the vote of working-class people, not criminalizing the use of the word “gay” in public schools, none of the Fox News dog whistle issues that enrage “low-information voters.”
The New York Post, Rupert Murdock’s flagship American newspaper (Murdock also owns Fox News) have stated in an editorial Donald Trump isn't qualified to be President. The Republican Party had no problem supporting Donald Trump for President, in spite of the fact they knew he wasn’t qualified when he was first nominated. They can’t be trusted to do what’s best for America. We need to say this to the Republican Party: “You’re FIRED.”
The problem with America isn't Donald Trump: It’s the Republican Party, and the 74 million Americans who were tricked by lies into voting for him. If Donald Trump died today, there would still be 74 million voters who will believe whatever lies they’re told this November, and in November of 2024. If we don’t put the Republican Party out of business, that’s what they’ll do to our country again.
And if you didn’t even bother to vote in 2020, be a mensch! Get your lazy butt off the couch and go join the REAL patriots — your neighbors who DO vote, and vote to fix what ails our country. They’re the ones who are Making America Great Again. If you don’t vote, the people who stole your vote will win.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net