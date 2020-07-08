Much needed funding for the Friant-Kern Canal took one more step to becoming reality as the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development approved its fiscal year 2021 bill.
The bill next heads to full Committee for markup in which amendments can be added and the legislation can be rewritten. The bill includes $49.6 billion for energy and water development projects.
Included in the bill is $71 million for repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal as requested by the Department of Interior for the 2021 fiscal year. The $71 million would be used to address the issue of the declining level of water in the canal, which is adversely affecting groundwater levels. It’s also expected the $71 million will help increase Friant/Kern Canal capacity annual average surface water deliver by 8,000 acre feet.
On Monday the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation sent Congress the final feasibility report as part of the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act for the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project. Included in the $49.6 billion bill is $502 million in additional funding for water resource projects to come from WIIN Act funding.
“Water is the lifeblood that supports our communities and the food we grow on the eastside of the Central Valley,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy-R. “However, subsidence on the Friant-Kern Canal is adversely impacting many communities’ ability to get the water they contract and pay for through the canal, including in Kern and Tulare Counties.
“There is still work to be done, but Reclamation’s actions today represent a significant milestone in supporting the more than one million acres of farmland that provide sustenance to the United States and across the globe.”
Also in the $49.6 billion bill is $100 million for rural water projects. In addition, nearly $56 million has been provided to the Central Valley Project Restoration fund for fish and wildlife. Another $33 million was included for the restoration of the San Francisco Bay and Delta River.
The bill includes a total of $200 million for repairs of Bureau of Reclamation canals, including the Friant-Kern Canal. Also included is $25 million to address the reduction of water storage. The $25 million would also be used to improve the ability to transport water from canals, including the Friant-Kern Canal.
There’s also $4 million in the bill for the Sites Reservoir Project to improve long-term water sustainability to the Central Valley Project, which oversees federal water deliveries to the Valley, and also to state water projects.
One project Republicans wanted that was again passed over and left out of the bill was funding for the Shasta Reservoir project.
“Ensuring a vibrant economic recovery from the pandemic and economic recession is my highest priority as Chairwoman,” said House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Chairwoman Marcy Kaptur. “This bill makes critical investments in rebuilding our nation’s water infrastructure to bolster the efficient movement of goods, in funding innovation at the Department of Energy and the jobs that follow, and in combating climate change by moving clean energy technologies to the marketplace. This bill will put Americans to work while keeping our nation at the forefront of global energy innovation, accelerating improvements to water infrastructure, responsibly funding our nuclear deterrent, and ensuring that low-income households across the country have energy-efficient and more livable homes.”
“The strong funding in this bill is critical to our nation’s ability to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic crisis while revitalizing America’s energy and water infrastructure and leading the way for energy innovation,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey. “With this bill, we will get Americans back to work, rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, and set a course for a clean energy future.”