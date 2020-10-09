The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed an updated $2.2 trillion Heroes Act to in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to provide relief to families, workers, business and agriculture.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every single part of our daily lives,” said Rep. T.J. Cox-D, who represents District 21, which includes a portion of Southwestern Tulare County. “We all know someone in the Central Valley who has had their business or their safety threatened by the Coronavirus.
“The CARES Act was a great step in helping Americans get through this crisis, but my colleagues in Congress and I knew more needed to be done. That’s why we passed the Heroes Act, to ensure that the American people got the assistance they needed to make it through this pandemic. I urge my colleagues in the Senate and the Trump administration to ensure this plan becomes a reality.”
Two major provision of the bill that were included in the CARES Act are also in the Heroes Act. The bill includes another $1,200 payment for many Americans and restores additional unemployment insurance payments of $600 a week through January that was included in the CARES Act..
There's also $30 billion in assistance provided for agriculture. Other provisions in the bill include:
$10 billion in additional funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
Increases the SNAP benefit level by 15 percent and the minimum benefit to $30 per month until September 30, 2021, as well as temporarily lifts mandatory work requirements
$400 million in special supplemental funding for Women Infant and Children (WIC)
$450 million to help local food banks meet increased demand
$57 billion to support childcare for families
Protects payrolls, by enhancing the new employee retention tax credit that encourages employers to keep employees on payroll
Provides $2 billion for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for essential workers
Creates a deferred status for undocumented essential workers, protecting them from deportation
$25 million for farmworker assistance and housing
Requires OSHA to issue a strong, enforceable standard within seven days to require all workplaces to develop and implement infection control plans based on CDC guidelines
$1 billion in funding for medical school construction, expansion, and training in underserved areas
$75 billion for coronavirus testing, contact tracing and isolation measures designed to ensure every American can access free coronavirus treatment and supporting hospitals and providers
$28 billion for procurement, distribution and education campaigns for a safe and effective vaccine
Preserves health coverage, protecting Americans from losing their employer-provided health insurance by making sure unemployed Americans automatically receive the maximum ACA subsidy on the exchanges, as well as a special enrollment period in the ACA exchanges for uninsured Americans
Creates a $436 billion State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund to cover COVID-related expenses, replace forgone revenues, and respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic
Extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and allows unspent funds from the CARES Act to be utilized
Authorizes additional funding for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and EIDL emergency grants
$25 billion for airline industry workers, extending the Payroll Support Program to keep airline industry workers paid through March 31, 2021
Makes adjustments to the Paycheck Protection Program, to help businesses keep their doors open, by:
Creating more relief for the smallest businesses, struggling non-profits, and second loans to the hardest hit businesses
Delivering targeted assistance for the struggling restaurant industry and independent live venue operators
Extending the covered periods to provide borrowers greater flexibility to use their loans
Streamlining forgiveness for loans under $150,000
Increasing eligibility for non-profits to include all 501c’s including labor unions and farm bureaus
Expanding the list of allowable uses for PPP funds to include PPE, supplier costs, and property damage costs
Creating a set aside of 25 percent of remaining funding for distribution by community lenders, specifically CDFIs, CDCs, MDIs, and microloan intermediaries
As far as agriculture, the bill provides:
$500 million in additional funding to support specialty crop farmers and address COVID-19 supply chain issues
$500 million for the dairy donation program to pay for milk processing and donation to non-profits like food banks
$50 million to support beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers
$350 million in additional funding to support local farmers and farmers markets
Provides $350 million to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to ensure continued inspections of agricultural products in order to keep pests and diseases from entering the U.S.
Provides supplemental dairy margin coverage payments to assist small and mid-sized dairies
Provides emergency assistance payments for livestock and poultry losses
Requires reporting on meat and poultry processing to increase resiliency and flexibility of processing capacity
The bill is also designed to bolster housing assistance and protect the Postal Service.