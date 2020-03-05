Bill Horst will be at Porterville Historical Museum on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. This will be the second in a series of lectures presented by Horst.
The topic will be on the mining and gold rush of the local area. He will be answering questions is there still gold in the White River and surrounding area and what other kinds of mining are there in the area?
White River is in southern Tulare County and northern Kern County approximately 25 miles southeast of Porterville. Gold was discovered here in 1853. Mining continued until around 1906, and there has been minor activity ever since. The district was estimated to have yielded a total of $750,000 (period values) worth of gold by 1914.
The Museum is located at 257 North D Street, the old Southern Pacific Depot. Admission is $5 and is free to “Friends of the Museum” members. Anyone wishing to have Native American items appraised should arrive at 1:30 p.m.