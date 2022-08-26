A new horse flag drill team is being established.
Boys and girls, men and women, ages 9 to 50 who live riding horses are encouraged to participate. Those who have a horse or if they can borrow a friend's horse and want to be on a horse flag drill team and make new friends are encouraged to participate.
The first practice will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 1 at McCarthy Ranch on Reservation Road. Those interested should contact Laaura Grabowski, lauragrabowski37@yahoo.com as soon as possible.