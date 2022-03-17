Porterville businessman David Horowitz has made no secret he's no fan of the Porterville City Council. And at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting, he emphatically drove that point home.
Horowitz, owner of Horowitz Jewelry on Main Street, again expressed his displeasure with the council and specifically with Mayor Martha A. Flores and council member Monte Reyes during the oral communications portion of the meeting.
Horowitz specifically addressed two issues, criticizing the council's handling of the city's COVID vaccination incentive program and its process of awarding cannabis dispensaries.
Horowitz began by saying he was at the meeting because he wanted people to know “how ridiculous the council is and the city is,” referring to the city government. He said the council has been bragging about the “$1 million” in economic benefits that have been provided as a result of the city's COVID vaccination incentive program, but noted there are retail businesses, including his own, who haven't had the chance to participate in the program.
The City Council has periodically over the last several months approved giving $100 gift cards for Porterville businesses to those who are vaccinated. The city has worked in coordination with Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance who administer the vaccinations.
A number of Community Vaccine Roundups have been held at the Community Vaccination Clinic at Pearson and Morton in which $100 gift cards have been given away and gift cards have been given away to people who have been vaccinated at community events as well.
The last Community Vaccine Roundup was held last week with 1,076 vaccines being administered. So that actually now brings the total of vaccines administered through the incentive program to just more than 20,000, so now just more than $2 million in gift cards have been given away. Federal American Rescue Plan funds the city has received has been used to fund the gift cards.
At first the gift cards were just provided mainly for grocery stores and restaurants, but was expanded to other businesses like those who provide personal care such as salon and eventually to other businesses. Horowitz noted grocery stores never had to close during the pandemic but retail businesses like his did. It should be noted, though, the gift cards for grocery stores have been a popular choice for many who have struggled to pay their bills.
Horowitz said when he approached the city about gift cards being provided for his business he was told the city was working its way down Main Street from Morton and hadn't yet come to where his business was located. But he noted the owner of the business next door to him told them they had been provided gift cards.
About Flores and Reyes, Horowitz said, “They're not good for our city. They're bad for our city. They need to be replaced.”
He also took exception to how two cannabis dispensaries were awarded to Haven and Cannabis Culture Club, which are in the process of being established. While those businesses have local ownership, they also have ownership from Southern California. Horowitz accused the council of awarding the dispensaries to out of the area “millionaires.”
A third cannabis dispensary is set to be awarded to a “wholly-locally” owned business. Horowitz didn't name Bloom Farms, but referred to Bloom Farms when he said it was a “perfectly qualified” applicant who should be awarded the third cannabis dispensary. He also told the council Bloom Farms has “donated a tremendous amount of money to your city.”
He noted the city's Cannabis ad hoc committee's recommendation that effectively called for awarding the dispensary to Bloom Farms since it's the only wholly locally owned applicant left from the first round of applications. But the city decided to reopen the application process for the third dispensary and Horowitz said he was told by one council member there was never a guarantee to award the dispensary without reopening the application process.
“You went against your committee,” Horowitz said. “Let's waste public taxpayers money,” added Horowitz about the decision to reopen the application process. “It's not your money, If it was your money, you wouldn't spend it. It's our money.”
He also said about the council, “you're ignorant to how money works. You're too ignorant or unintelligent, I don't know which one it is, to understand it.”
It should be noted the council did approve Bloom Farms appeal of its denial of its application at Tuesday's meeting, keeping Bloom Farms in consideration for the third dispensary. It should also be noted Bloom Farms won't be charged a fee for reapplying since it has already paid a fee for its original application.
Horowitz also referenced to Rae Dean Strawn for being taken into custody at the January 18 City Council meeting for not wearing her mask properly. “I did bring a mask in case you want to arrest me,” he said.
Horowitz went over his 3-minute time limit and as Flores tried to excuse him, Horowitz continued. “I won't be quiet,” he said.
Reyes eventually said, “your honor, time's expired.” As Horowitz eventually left, Flores said, “Your comments are appreciated, thank you.”