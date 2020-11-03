David Horowitz, owner of Horowitz Jewelers and an outspoken critic over the process in which cannabis dispensary permits will be awarded, said he was harassed on Saturday for his views.
“It was kind of an interesting morning on Saturday,” Horowitz said.
Horowitz said he first received a phone call from someone on Saturday “yelling and screaming at me.” He then said two individuals came to his store.
“Two guys showed up in the store trying to intimidate us,” Horowitz said. “They were made at me.” Horowitz added he filed a police report over the harassment.
Horowitz and others have been critical of the process in which the two leading contenders for permits to operate cannabis dispensaries in the city — Haven and Culture Cannabis Club — are two out of the area companies who have partnered with local businesses.
Horowitz said Haven approached him to partner with his business to operate a cannabis dispensary but he turned them down.
Horowitz and other critics maintain cannabis dispensary permits should be awarded to those who are 100 percent local in an effort to make sure all of the money from the enterprises stay local.
He added there are two qualified local enterprises that have applied for permits in Bloom Farms of Porterville and the Tule River Economic Development Corporation. Horowitz noted those affiliated with Bloom Farms and the Tule River Tribe which is affiliated with the Tule River Economic Development Corporation has contributed a great deal to the community when it comes to economic development and charitable giving. “It shouldn't take a genius to figure out which way to go,” Horowitz said.
He said his real problem is with the Porterville City Council. “They're not looking out for the city of Porterville,” said Horowitz, adding he hasn't seen any council members downtown to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don't care for the City Council at all.”
As far as what he described as the harassment he faced when he said he's not backing down, stating “would you back down?”
“That was the worst that could have been done,” said Horowitz about what he described as the harassment he faced. “What else were they going to do?”
He added confronting him that way obviously wasn't appropriate. He said anyone who has a problem with him can simply pick up a phone and they can discuss business in a professional manner.
“We're talking about some business transactions,” Horowitz said. “It's a business situation.”
The Porterville City Council will discuss the cannabis dispensary permit issue at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. today.
Comments can be submitted to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.usand they will be read aloud at the appropriate time.
The meeting will be live streamed on the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA.